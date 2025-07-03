Outrage over ICE pregnancy case — are we being lied to?

As an illegal immigrant, Iris Dayana Monterroso-Lemus hadn’t called Guatemala home in over a decade — but that’s where she found herself after being arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Lenoir City.

Monterroso-Lemus, who was pregnant, was detained at the Richwood Correctional Center in Louisiana before being deported. While there, she lost her mid-term pregnancy.

“I had him inside here for three days, in this Louisiana facility, my baby dead in my stomach, inside my stomach for three days, dead,” she said.

“Now, I will say, if that is true, it is disgusting, and we should be outraged,” BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey comments, noting that just because she supports “deportations, the sovereignty of our country, the enforcement of immigration law,” it doesn’t mean she supports that kind of treatment.

“That doesn’t mean I am going to agree with every individual treatment of every single person. And because human beings are flawed, systems can be flawed as well. And they can be sinful, and they can do wrong things. And so, I would have no problem saying this is horrifying,” she explains.

However, there has been a counternarrative.

Tricia McLaughlin of the Department of Homeland Security has claimed that the story is “absolutely false.”

“She had FULL medical, prenatal care. We have documentation to show it. Iris Daynus Monterroso-Lemus, 37, is a citizen of Guatemala who has been arrested multiple times for child abuse and is wanted on an active warrant for homicide,” McLaughlin wrote in a post on X.

The DHS also claimed on their government website that she received prenatal care, including an ultrasound, an OBGYN visit, dental care, and medication. According to them, she was admitted to a hospital and saw multiple nurses.

When Monterroso-Lemus identified the distress on April 29, the DHS reported giving her immediate medical assistance and sent her to a hospital immediately.

“Now, you can say, ‘Well, I don’t believe the DHS. It’s just propaganda,’” Stuckey comments. “But I would just say, I would warn you before you latch onto a story that is meant to grab onto your heart and pull your empathy in the direction of progressive policy, to ask yourself, ‘But is this true?’”

