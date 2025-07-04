‘He’s a BIGOT!’ Nancy Mace wants Lilly Contino ARRESTED for using women’s bathroom

Transgender influencer Lilly Contino — who rose to TikTok fame for posting videos of himself complaining about being misgendered at restaurants — could be in serious legal jeopardy after filming himself using the women’s bathrooms at Walt Disney World.

Contino, taunting those who believe women’s bathrooms should only be for biological women, posted selfies in the Disney park’s women’s rooms and rated the bathrooms. Other women can be seen in the background of his photos.

After Contino posted them all over his social media, guests were furious that he was filming them in a private area.

In a social media post, some of the women caught on film in Contino’s posts are threatening legal action — and Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) couldn’t agree with them more.

“This person just got in trouble,” BlazeTV host Alex Stein tells Mace, asking, “Will you send this person to jail?”

“I would. If you’re a man in a women’s bathroom and it’s against the law, you shouldn’t be there. Then yeah, whatever, everything’s on the table here. Like, just be a decent human being and respect women,” Mace responds.

“This guy is a bigot, he’s a misogynist, he’s the patriarchy, literally the patriarchy. He’s making fun of women. Women don’t dress like this,” she continues.

“And I’ve seen some of his videos when he had feminine surgery that didn’t make him look more feminine. I’ve seen this guy online, and he mocks us. It’s disgusting, and why are they filming themselves in the bathroom? It’s perverted, it’s gross, and children should not be exposed to that,” she adds.

