Awakened homeowner grabs gun, waits for intruder to open bedroom door. A shoot-out follows — and it's all caught on video.

A Michigan home invasion over the weekend resulted in a shoot-out — and it was all caught on surveillance video, WJBK-TV reported.

It began when two intruders broke into 24-year-old Benjamin Nevers' home in Dearborn Heights on Saturday morning, WXYZ-TV reported.

'I’m kind of glad the guy who shot me is still alive, too. I don’t want to kill nobody.'

Nevers told WJBK he and a friend had returned from a trip to the Bahamas when two suspects appeared on security video breaking into Nevers' residence through a kitchen window and moving around the house.

Nevers' friend was seen on surveillance video lying face down in the living room and being held at gunpoint. WXYZ said the two intruders searched the house for studio equipment and jewelry before ending up at Nevers’ bedroom door.

"Then I woke up, and I was just quick enough to react to grab my gun and cock it, and I just sat there and kind of waited," Nevers told WJBK. "I knew they were going to come to my room."

Surveillance video shows Nevers inside his bedroom with his gun pointed at his bedroom door — and as soon as a gunman comes in, the shoot-out commences.

Nevers told WXYZ the gunman shot him in the foot — but that he fired twice at the gunman, hitting him in the leg.

An exterior camera shows the wounded suspect limping and practically crawling out of the home.

Aftermath

As for Nevers' injuries, he told WJBK that his foot was "completely shattered" and needed "immediate surgery" with "screws and plates." Nevers added to WJBK that he also "got hit in the back."

Nevers added to WJBK that his girlfriend, who was lying in a bed behind him during the exchange of gunfire, also was shot.

"I know she got shot in the back, and it ... traveled up and ... hit her kidney, and I think it’s lodged in her chest right now ... they can’t get the bullet out 'cause it’s too dangerous," he told WJBK. "So I know they are watching her, and it’s going to be a couple more days."

Nevers told WXYZ he believes his large social media following from his days as a party promoter tempted the suspects to target him.

He told WJBK that a bag the suspects tried to steal contained "a bottle of Don Julio" and "a chocolate bar." Nevers added to WJBK that "there was a studio microphone" for the taking and that "these guys did this for nothing."

He also told WJBK that he's "just happy everybody is alive and well. I’m kind of glad the guy who shot me is still alive, too. I don’t want to kill nobody."

Attorney Jim Makowski told WXYZ it "absolutely" was a clear-cut self-defense shooting on Nevers' part: “The homeowner acted completely responsibly. He identified a threat, he armed himself, and when the threat materialized, he opened fire, and it was a good shoot."

Suspect arrested

Phillip Price is facing 21 felony charges for the break-in, including two counts of assault with intent to murder, WXYZ reported, adding that Price remained in custody with no bond.

WXYZ added that police are searching for a second suspect.

You can view video reports here and here about the incident, both of which include clips of the shoot-out as well as interviews with Nevers.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!