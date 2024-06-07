Arizona mother charged with child abuse after her 2-year-old daughter tests positive for fentanyl and methamphetamine

Arizona police arrested the mother of a 2-year-old who tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl on Tuesday.

Christina Culp allegedly told police that the father of the child was at work when she was accidentally exposed to the illegal drugs at their home in Tucson.

'Words can't even explain how it's so disgusting.'

Culp said she had awakened from a nap when she found the child outside with blue lips and gasping for air.

First responders administered Narcan to the child in an ambulance and then administered a second dose at a hospital.

Culp was arrested at the hospital.

"The mother admitted to smoking both fentanyl and methamphetamines at approximately 3 a.m. earlier in the day while the child, her 5-year-old sister and father slept inside the residence," read a court document.

The mother reportedly said she stored the pills in a tool box outside of the home but also said she had some in her purse next to her makeup. The court document said that the girl was found with makeup on her face, implying that she was exposed to the drugs when she put on her mother's makeup.

KVOA-TV spoke to Jeff Mattson, who owns a business across the street from where Culp lived with her children.

"Very terrible like, words can't even explain how it's so disgusting," he said.

Another person who didn't want to be publicly identified had more to say to KVOA.

"I think if people are going to be doing this stuff. They have to take more responsibility they gotta make sure they keep it away from the children," said the neighbor. "I think we got to figure out how to get rid of the stuff. It's affecting too many people. "

Culp was booked into the Pima County Jail and given a $75k bond on two charges of child abuse. Her children were taken into state custody.

A similar case unfolded in May from New York when 41-year-old Jimmie Luvert and 26-year-old Lisa Keitt were arrested and charged in the death of their 16-month-old from exposure to fentanyl. Another man was charged for allegedly selling the fentanyl to the parents, and a grandmother of the child was charged for allegedly smoking crack cocaine in front of the child.

