Biden commutes sentence of serial killer who raped and murdered 2 little girls along with 36 other death row killers

President Joe Biden has granted clemency to some horrible felons but apparently saved the worst for last.

The White House announced Monday that the 82-year-old Democrat is commuting the sentences of 37 convicts on federal death row. Rather than die for ghastly crimes against children, U.S. service members, immigrants, police, prison guards, and others, the convicts will get to continue living at taxpayers' expense in prison.

Among the convicts Biden has spared from the accountability sought by judges and juries is Jorge Avila-Torrez, a "serial killer of the highest degree" who kidnapped, raped, and brutally murdered two little girls, Laura Hobbs, 8, and Krystal Tobias, 9, in 2005. The beneficiary of Biden's commutation not only subjected the girls to nightmarish sexual torture but stabbed them repeatedly — Hobbs 20 times, including in her eyes, and Tobias 11 times.

Avila-Torrez also murdered 20-year-old U.S. Navy Petty Officer Amanda Jean Snell in 2009 and raped and nearly killed another woman in 2009.

The man whose sentence Biden commuted ultimately shot the little girl four times, slit her throat, then dumped her body in the woods.

Biden also commuted the sentence of Thomas Sanders. A federal jury in Louisiana announced in 2014 that Sanders should be put to death for murdering Suellen Roberts and her 12-year-old daughter, Lexis Roberts, in the fall of 2010.

After two months of dating, Sanders took Suellen Roberts and her daughter on a trip over the Labor Day weekend to a wildlife park near the the Grand Canyon. On the way home, he took a deadly detour, driving his victims to a remote location in the desert, where he shot Suellen Roberts in the head in front of her daughter, then kept Lexis Roberts captive for several days.

The man whose sentence Biden commuted ultimately shot the little girl four times, slit her throat, then dumped her body in the woods, where it was later found by a hunter. According to the Justice Department, Lexis Roberts' throat was slashed with such force that the knife left marks on the inside of her spinal cord.

Iouri Mikhel was also among the names of those whose sentences Biden commuted. Mikhel, a serial killer who immigrated to the U.S. from Russia, was sentenced to death in 2007 for kidnapping and savagely murdering five people.

After kidnapping their victims, Mikhel and his comrade, Jurijus Kadamovas, reportedly extorted money from their families and friends. Despite having received millions in ransom funds, the duo killed their captives anyway, then dumped them in a reservoir near Yosemite National Park.

Daryl Lawrence, another murderer who will now avoid the death penalty, killed Columbus Police Officer Bryan Hurst during a bank robbery in 2005.

The White House's list of individuals now receiving commuted sentences is full of names of murderers convicted for similarly ghastly crimes.

Biden, a longtime champion of abortion, apparently believes the death penalty for murderous child rapists and cop killers is unconscionable, stating that the commutations were guided by his "conscience" and experience as a "public defender."

"These commutations are consistent with the moratorium my administration has imposed on federal executions, in cases other than terrorism and hate-motivated mass murder," said Biden.

In early 2021, the Biden Department of Justice halted federal executions. Attorney General Merrick Garland stated at the time, "The Department of Justice must ensure that everyone in the federal criminal justice system is not only afforded the rights guaranteed by the Constitution and laws of the United States, but is also treated fairly and humanely."

Trump indicated in his speech announcing his 2024 presidential campaign that he saw utility in the death penalty, particularly for drug pushers and human traffickers. Leftist activists have vowed to fight the incoming administration on the issue.

Biden noted Monday, "I am more convinced than ever that we must stop the use of the death penalty at the federal level. In good conscience, I cannot stand back and let a new administration resume executions that I halted."

Despite letting dozens of murderers off easy, Biden suggested that he condemns them, "grieve[s] for the victims of their despicable acts, and ache[s] for all the families who have suffered unimaginable and irreparable loss."

The White House stated that "Biden has dedicated his career to reducing violent crime and ensuring a fair and effective justice system. He believes that America must stop the use of the death penalty at the federal level, except in cases of terrorism and hate-motivated mass murder — which is why today's actions apply to all but those cases."

The three murderers who remain on death row are Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev; Dylann Roof, the white supremacist who shot up the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in 2015; and Robert Bowers, the terrorist who executed the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting in 2018.

Biden, whose approval rating is at a record low, kicked off his pardons by granting his felonious son Hunter Biden a "full and unconditional" pardon. He followed up the controversial pardon with thousands more, in one instance commuting the sentence of a disgraced former comptroller who stole $53.7 million from her struggling Illinois city.

While the backlash on the left over Biden's pardons has been mild, establishmentarians and radicals appear apoplectic over Trump's proposed pardons of peaceful Jan. 6 protesters.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!