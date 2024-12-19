Biden set to conclude his presidency with record-low approval rating while Trump's approval soars

President Joe Biden is set to leave office on a record-low note. According to a national Marquette Law School poll released Wednesday, the 82-year-old Democrat has a disapproval rating nearly as high as that recently secured by Canada's Justin Trudeau, also apparently on his way out with a soiled legacy.

Meanwhile, President-elect Donald Trump's approval rating is the highest it has been since Marquette started asking Americans in March to reflect on how he handled his first term.

According to the poll, which was conducted from Dec. 2-11, Biden's approval rating fell from 38% in October to 34% this month, while his disapproval rating jumped over the same period from 62% to 66%. The closest Biden previously got to this record-high disapproval rating was 65% just after his ouster as Democratic presidential candidate in July.

FiveThirtyEight's polling average presently puts Biden's approval rating somewhat higher, at 37.2%. The highest job approval rating Gallup has on record for Biden was 57% in the first months of his presidency.

Democrats appear to be outliers on this issue.

It appears Biden's "unconditional" blanket pardon of his felonious son Hunter Biden did him no favors.

Pollsters asked, "How much do you approve or disapprove of President Joe Biden's decision to pardon his son, Hunter Biden, who was convicted of federal charges for illegally buying a gun and who pleaded guilty to tax evasion?" Seventy-one percent of respondents said they disapproved. While 53% of Democrats signaled support for the pardon, 77% of independents and 92% of Republicans were not so forgiving.

The economy may have also impacted perceptions of Biden. The poll indicated that 4% of respondents said the economy was excellent; 25% said the economy was good; 50% said the economy was not so good; and 21% said the economy was poor.

Democrats appear to be outliers on this issue, with 51% stating the economy was good or excellent; 41% saying the economy was not so good; and 8% saying the economy was poor. Answers pertaining to respondents' financial situations helped make sense of these responses. Whereas overall, only 35% of respondents said they were living comfortably, 47% of Democrats said so.

When asked about how Trump handled his job while president in March, 49% of respondents signaled approval. In Marquette's latest poll, Trump's approval rating was 53%.

Favorability ratings tell a similar story. Trump's favorability in a November 2021 poll was 32% with 65% unfavorable. His favorability now stands at 49%.

Biden, on the other hand, has a favorability rating of 37%, with 62% of respondents viewing him unfavorably. In November 2021, Biden's favorability rating was 45%.

The poll also was telling in terms of support for policies and initiatives Trump proposed on the campaign trail.

While the public is skeptical about Trump's proposed tariffs, the poll indicated that 64% of respondents support deporting illegal aliens; 76% of respondents support requiring "transgender" athletes to compete on teams matching their actual sex; 74% support increased production of American oil and gas; 68% support parents' rights to make medical decisions for their children; 61% support banning hormone therapy and sex-change mutilations for minors; and 60% support cutting taxes even if the federal deficit increases.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!