Trump cracks jokes as Trudeau's leftist government apparently begins to disintegrate

"Sunny ways, my friends. Sunny ways," Justin Trudeau told his countrymen when elected Canada's prime minister in 2015. "This is what positive politics can do."

It appears that dark days are ahead for the leftist prime minister. After nine years marked by personal scandals, tax hikes, an unprecedented influx of immigrants, a spike in illegal immigration, rising crime, unanswered church burnings, a housing crisis, coercive medicine, and the rise of state-facilitated suicide as a leading cause of death nationally, Trudeau now faces a disapproval rating of 68% and a Canadian dollar trading at a five-year low. Although Trudeau has survived multiple no-confidence votes in recent months with the help of socialist New Democrat Party and Bloc Québécois lawmakers, his Cabinet has begun to disintegrate before his eyes.

Just weeks after Trudeau's foreign affairs minister Mélanie Joly effectively auditioned for his job in the pages of the New York Times, Trudeau's deputy and finance minister Chrystia Freeland called it quits.

Freeland, a former journalist who did her best to alienate President-elect Donald Trump during his first term with passive-aggressive commentary, noted in a public letter to Trudeau that his alleged desire for her to migrate to a different role in his Cabinet was the last straw.

'The government of Canada itself is spiraling out of control.'

"To be effective, a Minister must speak on behalf of the Prime Minister and with his full confidence," wrote Freeland. "In making your decision, you made clear that I no longer credibly enjoy that confidence and possess the authority that comes with it."

Although Freeland was on board with Trudeau's unlawful decision to use martial law in 2022 to crush the peaceful trucker protests and cosigned his various other controversial decisions, she suggested that in recent weeks they have been "at odds about the best path forward for Canada" and condemned his "costly political gimmicks."

Built into Freeland's letter was an apparent pitch for a new national direction, signaling the outgoing Cabinet minister's possible interest in competing against Joly, former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney, and other ambitious liberals for Trudeau's position.

Freeland noted further that while she was resigning her Cabinet position, she would keep her seat in Parliament and run again in the next federal election.

Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre stated at a press conference Monday, "The government of Canada itself is spiraling out of control right before our eyes and at the very worst time."

'I can say we're not united.'

"Justin Trudeau has lost control and yet he clings to power. We cannot accept this kind of chaos, division, weakness, while we are staring down the barrel of a 25% tariff from our biggest trading partner and closest ally, which, by the way, is headed by a newly elected president with a strong and fresh mandate — a man who can spot weakness from a mile away," added Poilievre. "Ms. Freeland has been Mr. Trudeau's most trusted minister now for a decade — for nine years. She knows him better than anyone, and she knows that he's out of control."

Trump, who has done little to conceal his dislike for Freeland over the years, noted on Truth Social, "The Great State of Canada is stunned as the Finance Minister resigns, or was fired, from her position by Governor Justin Trudeau. Her behavior was totally toxic, and not at all conducive to making deals which are good for the very unhappy citizens of Canada. She will not be missed!"

Shortly after Freeland threw in the towel, Trudeau appointed his safety minister, Dominic LeBlanc, to the role of finance minister.

Hours after Freeland's resignation Monday, the Trudeau Liberal government released its fall economic statement, which proved to be more bad news. Despite Freeland's promise of fiscal responsibility and "guardrails" earlier this year, the Liberal government overshot its deficit target by over $20 billion, ending up with a federal deficit of $61.9 billion for 2023-24.

Following Freeland's shock resignation and the deficit announcement, members of Trudeau's Liberal Party of Canada held a mutinous caucus meeting, with numerous parliamentarians urging the prime minister to step down, reported Canadian state media.

"I can say we're not united," Liberal parliamentarian Chad Collins told reporters after the caucus meeting. "There's still a number of our members who think we need a change in leadership and I'm one of them."

"I think the only path forward for us is to choose a new leader and present a new plan to Canadians with a different vision," added Collins.

Wayne Long, another Liberal parliamentarian, suggested that one-third of the sitting members of Trudeau's party want him to resign, one-third are fence-sitters, and the remainder are loyalists.

Trudeau reportedly noted at a Christmas party Monday for Liberal donors that it had "not been an easy day" but otherwise remained mum on the topic of his abandonment.

Trudeau's day was likely made worse by his party's third federal by-election loss in recent months after Conservative Tamara Janset beat out a Liberal for a federal swing seat in British Columbia by a landslide. Polls indicate that in the event of a snap election, the Liberal Party will similarly be demolished at the ballot box nationwide.

A December 8 Ipsos poll indicated the Conservative Party of Canada would easily defeat Trudeau's Liberal Party. The CPC was leading in the polls with 44%. The NDP and the Liberal Party are both tied for second place with 21% each.

