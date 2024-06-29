'Beyond ticked off, disrespected': Gold Star families blast Biden over debate lie that no US troops died under his watch

Gold Star families are furious over a lie President Joe Biden delivered during Thursday's presidential debate. Biden lied when he proclaimed that no U.S. troops had died under his watch as president – a lie that has caused families of the slain soldiers to be "'beyond ticked off" and feel "disrespected."

During the first presidential debate against former President Donald Trump, Biden attempted to tout the success of his foreign policy.

"The truth is, I'm the only president this century, that doesn't have any – this decade – that doesn't have any troops dying anywhere in the world, like he did," Biden falsely claimed.



The statement is a proven lie.

There have been 16 U.S. troops killed in overseas attacks since Biden has been in the White House.

Biden attempted to whitewash his disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal – where 13 American soldiers died in Kabul on Aug. 26, 2021.

In January, three U.S. troops were killed in an attack in Jordan.

"Did he not remember checking his watch over and over and over again?"

Gold Star families skewered Biden for lying or forgetting about the deaths of their loved ones who were killed overseas in the line of duty serving their country.

Mark Schmitz – whose son Marine Cpl. Jared Schmitz was killed in the deadly Afghanistan withdrawal – told the New York Post, "My phone blew up for probably 20 minutes after that came through, and everybody was just in utter shock. And my poor kids were in the next room – let's just say I ultimately ended up having to apologize to them for my language. It took all self-restraint not to put my fist right through my TV."

Schmitz added, "I was beyond ticked off, disrespected. That’s all we’ve ever gotten out of this president."

Steve Nikoui – the father of Marine Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui also died in Kabul – said of Biden, "I did see that, and I was just as shocked as anyone else, but I wasn’t surprised, I'm glad that the rest of America is able to see what we’ve been dealing with for the last three years."

Christy Shamblin – the mother-in-law of Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee murdered at the Kabul Airport – said of President Biden, "His leadership has been reckless and weak and will continue to produce results of dead Americans. The fact the entire administration turns their backs with him while being promoted and rewarded for their silence is just as shocking."

Darin Hoover – whose son Staff Sgt. Darin Taylor Hoover died in Kabul – said of Biden's lie during the debate, "When Biden said that not one person in the military was killed under his watch, I yelled at what I was hearing. I knew that I'd heard what I did, but couldn't believe he had the audacity to say it. Had he forgotten our 13 kids?"

Hover told the Daily Mail, "Did he not remember standing on the tarmac at the dignified transfer? Did he not remember checking his watch over and over and over again? We've called him out several times for it!"

Many Gold Star families who lost loved ones in the botched Afghanistan withdrawal have harbored ill feelings toward Biden because of his behavior during the dignified transfer ceremony at Dover Air Force Base in 2021.

Jiennah McCollum — the widow of Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum — reportedly said Biden shifted attention from her husband's murder to talking about the service of his veteran son – Beau Biden – and his death from brain cancer.

McCollum's sister stated, "It struck the family as scripted and shallow, a conversation that lasted only a couple of minutes in total disregard to the loss of our Marine."

Biden was also seen looking down at his watch during the dignified transfer ceremony, which also enraged Gold Star family members.

In February, Biden attended the dignified transfer of the three American troops who were killed in Jordan.

