Biden-Harris DOE official lampooned over 'queering nuclear weapons' initiative

A Biden-Harris Department of Energy official is facing ridicule over her radioactive recommendation that the policy community adopt a "queer lens," thus deprioritizing the "abstract idea of national security," when dealing with nuclear weapons and the power to exterminate all human life on the planet.

Sneha Nair started work in February as a special assistant in the National Nuclear Security Administration, the semi-autonomous nuclear security branch of the DOE. Just months earlier, she co-authored an article in the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists entitled "Queering nuclear weapons: How LGBTQ+ inclusion strengthens security and reshapes disarmament."

Early in the article, Nair and Louis Reitmann, an advocate for DEI in the nuclear field, expressed dissatisfaction with the critical response to a 2022 panel discussion about "LGBT+ Identity in the Nuclear Weapons Space."

'Queer theory can help change how nuclear practitioners, experts, and the public think about nuclear weapons.'

The Biden-Harris official suggested that criticism of the event — such as the suggestion that "they should not allow mentally ill people near weapons of mass destruction" — evidenced "the common belief that queer identity has no relevance for nuclear policy."

The remainder of the article appears to have been an attempt to correct that belief.

Nair and Reitmann emphasized:

We would like Bulletin readers to understand that the visible representation and meaningful participation of queer people matters for nuclear policy outcomes. Discrimination against queer people can undermine nuclear security and increase nuclear risk. And queer theory can help change how nuclear practitioners, experts, and the public think about nuclear weapons.

According to the duo, non-straight people have unique insights and "specific skills," such as empathy, that could come in handy when making decisions about nuclear weapons.

The inclusion of more non-straights and women into the greater policy community would apparently serve as a check on group think and possibly even upset the "perpetuation of theories like deterrence and crisis stability."

By "queering" the nuclear space, minority staff might also be spared some of the "enormous psychological stress" previously associated with making decisions around world-ending weapons.

'The Biden/Kamala regime is a danger to the entire country and sanity itself.'

Working under the presumption that non-straight workers offer unique perspectives and enjoy special skill sets, the Biden-Harris official and her DEI co-author indicated that their "exclusion creates nuclear security risks."

The Biden-Harris official and Reitmann suggested further that "queer theory," a radical spin-off of feminist theory, not only has a place in the nuclear weapons space but should help inform "how officials, experts, and the public think about nuclear weapons."

Should, for instance, a foreign adversary appear to be preparing for an intercontinental ballistic missile attack on the homeland, Nair would apparently want American officials thinking about a possible pre-emptive nuclear strike to also contemplate "whose experiences are being excluded."

"Queer theory is also about rejecting binary choices and zero-sum thinking, such as the tenet that nuclear deterrence creates security and disarmament creates vulnerability," said the article. "Queer theory helps to shift the perception of nuclear weapons as instruments for security by telling the hidden stories of displacement, illness, and trauma caused by their production and testing."

Shortly after the publication of this article, Nair co-authored a policy paper claiming "that development of a DEI nuclear security culture is not only a sustainable solution to these long-standing challenges but critical to strengthening the nuclear security community’s ability to identify and mitigate threats in a shifting national security landscape."

Conservative filmmaker Robby Starbuck was among the many critics who responded to the recently resurfaced article, tweeting, "The Biden/Kamala regime is a danger to the entire country and sanity itself."

"As I've long said, DEI is simply a Trojan horse for left wing values that's meant to solidify total power consolidation by the left," continued Starbuck. "Once they fully consolidate, there's no going back for decades. Opposing this virus and removing it should be the actual national security objective. Oh and yes, China is laughing at us."

Libs of TikTok posed the question online: "Can someone explain how 'queer theory' has anything to do with managing our nuclear energy?"

The Biden-Harris DOE appears to have attracted more than one LGBT radical in recent years.

Samuel Brinton, a nuclear engineer who ran a "Physics of Kink" class and made a habit of dressing in women's clothing, served as deputy assistant secretary for spent fuel and waste disposition in the Office of Nuclear Energy at the Energy Department. He recently pleaded guilty to petit larceny for stealing women's luggage.

