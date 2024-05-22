Biden notches lackluster victory in Kentucky Democratic presidential primary

While President Joe Biden has already been the presumptive 2024 Democratic presidential nominee for more than two months, the incumbent clinched fewer than three quarters of the vote in the Kentucky Democratic presidential primary.

Based on the results reported so far, while Biden earned over 131,000 votes, more than 32,000 people voted uncommitted while more than 11,000 voted for Marianne Williamson, and more than 8,000 voted for Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota, who is no longer running.

"Kentucky conducts closed primaries. Under Kentucky law, all persons who want to vote in the Democratic Party's or Republican Party's Primary Election must have changed their party affiliation by December 31 of the year prior to the next Primary Election," according to vrsws.sos.ky.gov.

Former President Donald Trump, the presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee, earned the bulk of the vote in the Kentucky Republican presidential primary.

But while the results currently indicate that Trump earned more than 214,000 votes, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley — who dropped out of the primary earlier this year — earned more than 16,000 votes while more than 8,000 people voted uncommitted, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other former GOP presidential primary candidates also received some votes.

Kentucky has been a reliably red state in presidential contests for two decades, going to the Republican candidate in every election from 2000 through 2020.

Incumbent GOP Rep. Thomas Massie, who has been in office for more than a decade, easily won his primary in Kentucky's 4th Congressional District.

"Tonight's victory is a referendum on thousands of independent votes I have cast in Washington DC on behalf of Kentucky's 4th District," he said in a statement. "I look forward to continuing our fight for personal liberty, economic freedom, fiscal responsibility, and Constitutionally limited government."

Massie had joined GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia in advocating to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson from the speakership, but the effort ultimately failed as many Republicans and Democrats voted to table Greene's motion to vacate.

