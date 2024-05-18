Biden marks 'International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia'

President Joe Biden marked "International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia" in a statement on Friday, a move that comes after his "Transgender Day of Visibility" proclamation earlier this year.

He is likely to issue a Pride Month proclamation soon as well because so far during his White House tenure, Biden has issued a statement each year for all three LGBT-related occasions.

'It is our shared moral responsibility to fight back against homophobia, biphobia, and transphobia, just as we must fight back against all hate-fueled violence'

"On the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, my Administration stands in support and solidarity with lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and intersex (LGBTQI+) people around the world as they seek to live full lives, free from violence and discrimination. This is a matter of human rights, plain and simple," Biden said in the statement.

"It is our shared moral responsibility to fight back against homophobia, biphobia, and transphobia, just as we must fight back against all hate-fueled violence, at home and abroad," the statement declares. "Today marks the 34th anniversary of when the World Health Organization made the wise and overdue decision to declassify ‘homosexuality’ as a mental disorder. That was a victory for LGBTQI+ people and human rights defenders everywhere. 30 years later, the work of equality continues. The Biden-Harris Administration is proud to be a part of it."

In 2019, then-president Donald Trump issued a statement for Pride Month.

"As we celebrate LGBT Pride Month and recognize the outstanding contributions that LGBT people have made to our great Nation, let us also stand in solidarity with the many LGBT people who live in dozens of countries worldwide that punish, imprison, or even execute individuals on the basis of their sexual orientation. My Administration has launched a global campaign to decriminalize homosexuality and invites all nations to join us in this effort!" Trump's statement read.

