Photo by Antonio Masiello/Getty Images
Teamsters’ union considers refusing to endorse Biden, according to devastating report
July 15, 2024
Trump appears to be pulling the union group away from Democrats.
The International Brotherhood of Teamsters is reportedly considering not endorsing President Joe Biden in a shocking development that would prove devastating to the Biden campaign.
Reuters said the report was confirmed by two sources familiar with the matter.
The union represents 1.2 million members and endorsed Biden in 2022, but questions about the president's mental and cognitive abilities have put into doubt an endorsement that in recent years would have been a lock for Democrats.
Officially, a spokesperson for the union said only that no decision had been made yet.
"No final decision has been made," said Kara Deniz.
Cracks in the political relationship between the union and the Biden campaign appeared when the union president agreed to speak at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
In January, Trump met with union leaders and tried to dissuade them from endorsing Biden.
“Usually a Republican wouldn’t get that endorsement,” said Trump at the time. “But in my case it’s different because I’ve employed thousands of Teamsters and I thought we should come over and pay our respects.”
The union has also donated $45,000 to each of the two parties for the first time in 24 years.
Also on Monday, the union's president, Sean O’Brian, praised the news that former President Donald Trump had picked Ohio Sen. J. D. Vance (R) as his candidate for vice president.
"For the short time we've worked together, he's been great on Teamster issues," said O'Brien on Fox News. "He's been right there on all our issues."
