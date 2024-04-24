Biden, Zelenskyy, and Pence hail Senate passage of package containing Ukraine aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, U.S. President Joe Biden, and former Vice President Mike Pence have all heralded the Senate's passage of a package that contains Ukraine aid.

The package, which also included various other items in addition to the Ukraine aid, passed in a bipartisan 79-18 vote.

Biden has pledged to sign the measure.

"The need is urgent: for Ukraine, facing unrelenting bombardment from Russia; for Israel, which just faced unprecedented attacks from Iran; for refugees and those impacted by conflicts and natural disasters around the world, including in Gaza, Sudan, and Haiti; and for our partners seeking security and stability in the Indo-Pacific," the president said in a statement. "I want to thank Leader Schumer, Leader McConnell, and all of the bipartisan lawmakers in the Senate who voted for this bill."

Zelenskyy conveyed his gratitude toward "Majority Leader Chuck Schumer @SenSchumer and Republican Leader Mitch McConnell @LeaderMcConnell for their strong leadership in advancing this bipartisan legislation, as well as all US Senators on both sides of the aisle who voted in favor of it."

Pence also expressed support for the Senate's move to pass the package. "Tonight, with a strong bipartisan vote in the US Senate, our nation’s elected representatives have taken a stand for American leadership. I commend the Senators and Members of Congress who voted to stand with Ukraine and Israel and took action to send a message of American strength and resolve to Communist China. I urge President Biden to sign these important measures into law," he stated in a post.

GOP Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, who strongly opposed the package, has noted that he thinks the "bill will prolong a bloody conflict and cost more Ukrainians their lives, even as their cause is righteous."

