Bill Clinton reveals his extreme reaction to Hillary losing election to Trump

Former President Bill Clinton revealed his extreme reaction to his wife Hillary Clinton losing to President-elect Donald Trump in 2016.

Clinton is releasing a memoir entitled “Citizen: My Life After The White House,” where he says that he couldn't sleep for two years and would often explode into fits of rage.

'Putin’s enablers were Comey and the political press.'

“The whole thing is hard for me to write,” the former president wrote. “I couldn’t sleep for two years after the election. I was so angry, I wasn’t fit to be around.”

Clinton went on to call it the “darkest election possible in the United States” and blamed the media as well as Russian interference for his wife's stunning loss to Trump for his first term. He also referenced former FBI Director James Comey's announcement about the investigation into Hillary Clinton ahead of the election.

“Almost two years after the election, Kathleen Hall Jamieson, a highly regarded social scientist said Russia’s cyber attacks piled on top of Comey’s interventions were effective enough to persuade voters in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin to vote for third parties or stay at home,” he added, referring to the battleground states.

“If so, Putin’s enablers were Comey and the political press," he added.

Clinton spoke at the Democratic National Convention in support of the presidential campaign of Vice President Kamala Harris in August, but he appeared frail and had a raspy voice.

"I want to say this from the bottom of my heart, I have no idea how many more of these I’ll be able to come to," he said. "I started in ’76, and I’ve been every one since — no, ’72. Lord, I’m getting old."

The 78-year-old also mispronounced Harris' name several times during the speech, which has been called racist when done by Republicans.

