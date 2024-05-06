'I just can't!' Maher and Seinfeld say it's not worth it to 'go nuts again' if Trump wins in 2024

Bill Maher explained to Jerry Seinfeld that he doesn't plan on having a meltdown over a 2024 presidential victory for Donald Trump, saying he is taking a different approach to life and that includes his reactions to Trump.

Maher spent a decent chunk of his conversation with Seinfeld about having a more nonchalant attitude toward politics and being more appreciative of life, citing having rich friends who are constantly complaining.

"When I'm at dinner with people and they're like 'the world's ending,' look around you you dumbass, we're at this f***ing awesome restaurant, they're bringing you this food, this dinner is going to cost you $700," Maher told Seinfeld.

"You're not even going to f***ing blink at paying the check, shut the f*** up about how terrible things [are]," he added.



Maher continued his attempts to brush off the negativity throughout the "Club Random" podcast, and that continued with his attitude toward Trump.

"Health certainly can rear its ugly head and there's lots of poisons everywhere, and lots of terrible things, and Trump could do this and democracy and blah blah blah nuclear war, but for the moment you know ... I'm not going to lose my nervous system about Trump again," Maher said.



"If he ends the world he's going to end the world, I'm not going to f***ing go nuts again if he wins another term, I just can't!"

"I hope you have that wherewithal," Seinfeld responded.

"Well, what are you going to do?" Maher then asked.

"I don't know. I'm trying to stay right there," Seinfeld replied back, implying he also would like to remain calm.

Explaining that the mental turmoil over another election wasn't worth it, Maher asked, "What are you going to do? Get anxious like a millennial?"



"Right, exactly," Seinfeld said.

"That generation, especially the Z generation," Maher went on, before Seinfeld interjected with a disgusted scoff.

The pair laughed off their disdain for the younger generations and concluded that with the right parental guidance, there is indeed hope for their children navigating the world. Seinfeld likened being a parent to being a manager or an overseer, offering guidance when needed but overall allowing children to be left to their own devices.

Seinfeld mostly declined to participate in any political discussions on the show, despite a few assertions by Maher regarding Trump and Biden.

While discussing their age, Maher remarked how Seinfeld still looks "generically middle aged" and doesn't "read old, like Biden."

"Biden reads old and Trump reads crazy, but not old. He reads just reads differently."

"Pretty much, well he's got a lot of makeup on, and the hair color and all that crap," Seinfeld added.

"I always say he's like KISS, he puts on the face paint and the wig and it's always 1976," Maher joked.

Even though "climate change is probably going to get us at some point," Maher continued, "it hasn't yet."



"We walked out here today we weren't like, evaporated by the rays of the sun," and people should be thankful for living in the "most f***ing amazing times," the comedian added.

