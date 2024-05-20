Bill Maher calls it 'ridiculous' for Steve-O to ask him not to smoke pot, despite not smoking when Sheryl Crow was a guest

Talk show host Bill Maher said it was ridiculous for stuntman and podcaster Steve-O to request that the host not smoke pot in front of him during a recording, due to Steve-O being a former addict.

During a late March 2024 episode of "Steve-O's Wild Ride!" the podcaster told entrepreneur Patrick Bet-David that he had plans to appear on Maher's podcast but was denied when he asked Maher's team if the host would refrain from smoking pot.

"He said, 'No, that's a deal breaker,'" Steve-O, who is 16 years sober, recalled.

Nearly two months later, Maher finally commented on the situation while speaking to skateboarding legend Tony Hawk. Maher said "that Steve-O guy was taking shots at me in the press recently."

"It was an unfortunate ... I don't want to start a feud, and I'm sorry that he felt slighted or something, but it is ridiculous that somebody thinks that I should give up pot smoking because they have a problem. Then I'm sorry you can’t be here," he said, according to Variety.

Maher added that the show is in his house and therefore "my rules," while adding that he has another show for serious and sober conversations.

"I already have another show. It’s called 'Real Time.' It’s on HBO and it’s very much not [with] pot. ... This is different. This is just shooting the s***, and this is how I shoot the s***. This is an attempt to get conversation as real as it ever is," he told Hawk. "Just like if we were doing this, and I don't see anything that we've said that I wouldn’t have just said to you if there were no cameras here — and you even know where the cameras are. Okay, so let’s remember that."

"I have no feud with any of these 'Jackass' [guys],” Maher added. "I watched all the movies. They are funny."

Shortly after Steve-O's original comments, fans noticed that Maher had actually honored a similar request on an episode of "Club Random" that aired weeks prior.

Maher was telling guest Sheryl Crow that college protesters had been driving him nuts, and when he hears some of their opinions, he said, "That's when I need a joint."

"But I will never light one up, but can I hold one?" Maher asked Crow.

"Yes, you can," the singer replied.

Crow then revealed that Maher was adhering to her request to help preserve her singing voice for an upcoming performance.

"If I wasn't singing tomorrow I'd say light that bad boy up right now," she added.

Maher then expressed how happy he was to make the adjustment for Crow.

"For you, first of all, I would do this standing on my head, but it is a little like running a marathon for the first time," the host admitted.

"I know it's got to be hard. It's difficult. First, you're wearing a suit jacket, and now you're not smoking, and I can't tell you how much I appreciate that. You know I appreciate that," Crow reiterated.

