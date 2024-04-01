'He said no': Steve-O says Bill Maher refused to not smoke pot for interview, despite 'Jackass' star's 16 years of sobriety

Star of the "Jackass" movies and successful podcaster Steve-O said that comedian Bill Maher refused to refrain from smoking marijuana in front of him in order to conduct an interview.

During an episode of "Steve-O's Wild Ride!" the podcaster recalled guest Patrick Bet-David's appearance on Maher's "Club Random" podcast, which spawned several viral clips about Maher's views on climate change and California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D).



Steve-O, whose real name is Stephen Gilchrist Glover, told Bet-David that he didn't much care for the way Maher had conducted his interview with the entrepreneur.

"Your appearance on Bill Maher's show ... I found the way he spoke to you to be rather insulting," Glover began.

After establishing that he has been sober for nearly 16 years, Steve-O explained that he too had plans to appear on Maher's podcast but couldn't come to an agreement with the host.

"Really there's nothing that I value more than my sobriety. There's nothing more that I protect than my recovery, and I found it kind of upsetting when the Bill Maher podcast, which I saw you on, reached out. They said, 'You know his thing is he smokes pot the whole time while he interviews people,'" Glover recalled.

"I said, 'Happy to go on there but, but could he, while I'm on, out of respect for my sobriety, could he refrain from smoking pot?'" he recited.

"He said no," Bet-David predicted.

"He said, 'No, that's a deal breaker,'" Steve-O confirmed. The stuntman compared Maher's response to that of Mike Tyson or rapper B-Real, both of whom have podcasts centered around pot smoking.

"All of these prolific potheads, I've been on their shows, and it wasn't so important to them to blow marijuana smoke in my face," Steve-O added. "For Bill Maher, it was a dealbreaker."

The "Jackass" star also said that from his own experience, he could then see how Maher could find even the most "innocuous thing" insulting.

"When I sat with him I was like, 'I have no idea where this is gonna go,'" Bet-David remembered about his interview with Maher. The 45-year-old agreed that Maher was insulting him throughout the duration of the podcast, which caused him to take a different approach and act as Maher's "therapist."



"I felt one insult, two insults, three, four, five," he cited.

The Valuetainment brand owner stated that Maher's show bookers loved him and asked him to come on because they felt Maher needed to be "challenged."

Bet-David also claimed that in addition to Maher taking the speaking role for 90% of their conversation, the episode garnered the most viewer comments the "Club Random" podcast has ever received.



