Black activist upset Austin Metcalf's dad wouldn't move when asked: 'That's not right!'

Dominique Alexander, president of the race-obsessed Next Generation Action Network, released a video explaining why he had the father of Austin Metcalf removed from his press conference with the family of Karmelo Anthony. Anthony, who is black, is being charged with the murder of Metcalf after he allegedly stabbed the white student in the heart at a high school track meet.

Alexander said he and Anthony's parents at first did not know Austin's father, Jeff Metcalf, was in attendance at the press conference until a security guard for NGAN asked him to move out of a pathway reserved for the family to leave once the press conference was finished.

"[Jeff] looked back at him like he was entitled or like he didn't have to move, whatever it may be. We didn't even know who he was at this time. We just asked him to step back," Alexander explained.

Alexander said a member of the media informed him that was the father of Austin.

"I said, 'I know you lying. Like, what? He can't be here.' So what we initiated is making sure that we secured the facility. Let me make this very clear: The Anthony family didn't even know he was here. But how do we know what he came here for? He didn't come and ask. ... We didn't know if he was going to pull out a [gun]. We didn't know what we didn't know," Alexander insisted.

The social activist said he was not going to wait to let something happen before having the elder Metcalf removed from the press event.

Alexander got upset recounting how Metcalf would not leave the premises when he was asked by security and plainclothes Dallas police officers.

"We were asking him repeatedly to leave, and literally he wouldn't even talk. He wouldn't even say anything. He felt like he could just stand there! That's not right! It was very upsetting to me. It's not right!" Alexander said, adding Metcalf did not seem to be there with good intentions since he would not speak.

Alexander said the press conference was not about the case per se but to clear the air over the money donated to Anthony's family and how it has been spent.

The Anthony case started when Austin Metcalf and his twin brother asked Anthony to leave the tent space. An altercation ensued before the stabbing.

It has been reported at the time of the arrest that Anthony confessed to the killing before asking the officer if he could claim self-defense.

