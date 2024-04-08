'King of the f**king world': 'Black-ish' star melts down over prospect of Trump victory, blasts his white supporters

Jenifer Lewis, a geriatric actress featured on the race-centered show "Black-ish," recently tried her hand at dystopian fiction-making, detailing for leftist radio host Zerlina Maxwell what nightmares will supposedly befall America should former President Donald Trump retake the White House.

The self-described "Mother of Black Hollywood" has since gone viral over her unhinged and racially charged rant, which appeared in the April 4 episode of SiriusXM's "Mornings With Zerlina," providing fodder for critics and social media comedians alike.

"Dear God, what have we done. Oh, I'll tell you what we've done," said Lewis in a hushed and gloomy tone. "We've spent time trying to decide what flavor ice cream we're going to get because there are 10,000 flavors. We spend half our lives choosing, trying to make a choice on bulls**t."

After decrying the choices afforded American consumers along with those disinterested in voting, Lewis, 67, said, "If [Trump] gets in, as soon as he takes the oath, he will have generals walk down the steps of the Capitol. He will take a hammer and break the glass where the Constitution is and he will tear it up in our faces and say, 'Now, I'm the king of the f**king world. You will bow down, bitches.'"

"He will punish everybody who didn't vote for him," added the professional script reader. "Let me tell y'all how I know this s**t."

No longer content to whisper her leftist prophesy, Lewis angrily yelled, "I know it because I know what mental illness looks like."

Lewis may have been referencing her own longstanding struggles with mental illness. BET reported that Lewis was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 1990 and over the years has undergone therapy for an apparent inability to control her emotions.

"That mania is unstoppable," continued Lewis. "See, this motherf**ker is Hitler. He didn't come to play."

The Daily Mail indicated that Lewis directed her ire at more than just the one man. She also suggested that Trump's popularity is the result of white Americans' supposed fear of minorities.

"Honey, white people are scared," said Lewis. "They're becoming a minority. The world is brown."

"We built this country for free while you raped us in your barns. While you whipped us. While you lynched us and cut babies out of our stomachs while we hung from f**king trees," said Lewis, an occasional pro-abortion activist. "And you got something to say?"

Just as Lewis preemptively accused Trump of various abuses, she suggested white Americans are "going to do everything they can to stay in those gated communities, not pay taxes, and put those n*****s in their places and get those wetbacks out of this country. We own this, bitch."

According to Lewis, Trump will put minorities in "camps because we sat our fat asses on the couch."

After ascribing racist intent to nearly half the electorate and suggesting the Republican front-runner might reintroduce the kind of camps last established on American soil by a Democratic president, Lewis underscored that Trump and his supporters "will not win because love is the answer."

Maxwell, the leftist host who grunted in agreement throughout Lewis' rant, noted on X, "This is one of the most powerful conversations I've ever had on @ZerlinaMornings."

Various critics mocked Lewis over her remarks while others signaled an appreciation for their comedic value.

Australian parliamentarian John Ruddick responded to Lewis' remarks, writing, "The only public racism today is anti-white (listen to this monster gleefully predict victory in a race war)."

Actor Dean Cain wrote, "I believe that she knows what mental illness looks like. But the rest of her claims are bats**t crazy."

The day on which Lewis made her racially charged prophesies, Trump was leading Biden in a head-to-head by one point in the national Emerson College poll. Rasmussen Reports had Trump up by 8 points.

