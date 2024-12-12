Black teacher claims racism after 'mob' of students in MAGA gear shouted 'f*** Kamala' on Election Day — now lawsuit looms

A black teacher at Beverly Hills High School is claiming racism after a "mob" of students — dressed in MAGA gear and carrying a flag in support of Donald Trump — shouted "f*** Kamala" on Election Day. Now a lawsuit reportedly is looming.

You can view KTTV-TV's video report here about the controversy. The video's title indicates that two black teachers are suing the school over racism and discrimination, but the station didn't note the identity of the second teacher.

'Beverly Hills High School, and in fact the city of Beverly Hills, have demonstrated racism again and again against its students and its teachers.'

Bella Ivory — who teaches fashion design at the school, according to KABC-TV — recounted to KTTV her heightened "fears" over the pro-Trump students.

"There was just a mob of kids, just so many kids outside my door," Ivory said in one video segment, adding, "I'm gonna tell you how scary it was." She told KTTV the group tried to enter her classroom. Ivory's attorney Brad Gage told KABC the students terrorized a Black Student Union meeting led by Ivory.

"Some of the students were shouting 'f*** Kamala' as they walked down the hallway," Ivory stated in another video segment. "The profanity toward our vice president — who is part black — combined with students congregating in front of my classroom increased my fears and also the students' fears who were locked inside that room with me."

Ivory added that she has reported racism on campus since 2022 and that those concerns have been ignored, KTTV noted. Ivory is now on leave for fear of her safety, KABC reported, adding that she said school administrators told her they would meet with her, but that hasn't happened.

KTTV's video report shared a separate clip showing a student pointing out feces on a restroom floor, then focusing on a racist comment on the restroom wall. Another clip showed two female students saying, "Let's take a minute to appreciate how nice, beautiful, and clean our cafeteria looks right now. Now let's fast-forward to lunch." With that the clip showed black students eating in the cafeteria and then switched to the girls commenting, "This is disgusting. … I'm repulsed."

Gage told KTTV in regard to the video clips, "It's clear what it signifies. They are associating the presence of black students with the cafeteria being dirty. That is the epitome of racism."

KTTV said Gage has filed a formal complaint with the Beverly Hills Unified School District on Ivory's behalf, adding that he plans to escalate the case with a lawsuit, citing "discrimination, harassment, retaliation, racial comments, and physical threats."

"Beverly Hills High School, and in fact the city of Beverly Hills, have demonstrated racism again and again against its students and its teachers," Gage added to KABC.

KABC said it reached out to the school for comment on the lawsuit but has not heard back. According to KTTV, the school district previously stated it is investigating all claims of racism and harassment to ensure a safe and inclusive environment for all students.

Not the only related accusation

Ivory's claims against Beverly Hills High School aren't isolated. Readers of Blaze News may recall that a Beverly Hills High School substitute teacher last month said she was fired due to anti-Trump posts on Facebook.

“I was shocked; I thought I’d get a warning,” Joanie Garratt told the Los Angeles Times. “I didn’t say anything [about Trump] in class. I know not to say anything in class. But I am disgusted with MAGA, and Beverly Hills High School has become MAGA.”

Garratt wrote on Facebook in regard to her claims, “I WEAR THIS AS BADGE OF HONOR and stand with all the teachers, past & present, who will be persecuted for expressing their views in public forum. SHAME ON BHUSD.”

The Times said a district spokesperson didn't immediately respond to the paper's request for comment regarding Garratt’s firing.

Limiting students' ability to assemble

KABC in a separate story published days after Trump's election victory last month reported that Beverly Hills High School has limited students' ability to assemble in large groups following pro-Trump students' boisterous demonstrations.

"While student political expression is an important tenet, it does have limits," Drew Stewart, the high school's principal, said in a statement, according to the station. "Unfortunately, over the past two days there have been multiple instances of students assembling in a manner that has created a material disruption to the operation of our school, as well as the education of our students."

More from the station:

Students will not be allowed to assemble, create moving mobs, or form circles for the purpose of shouting, jumping, and physically contacting others, according to the statement.



This comes after a TikTok video showed dozens of students on the Beverly Hills High School campus gathered to celebrate Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 presidential election.

You can view a video report about the decision here. It isn't clear whether the new policy is still in effect.

