'Ugly rapist, criminal, traitor': Beverly Hills HS substitute teacher says she was fired due to anti-Trump posts on Facebook

A woman who reportedly began a monthlong stint as a substitute teacher at Beverly Hills High School on Nov. 4 — the day before the presidential election — said Wednesday she was fired for her "private FB posts criticizing [Make America Great Again] & the behavior of students at their MAGA rally on campus."

“I was shocked; I thought I’d get a warning,” Joanie Garratt told the Los Angeles Times. “I didn’t say anything [about Trump] in class. I know not to say anything in class. But I am disgusted with MAGA, and Beverly Hills High School has become MAGA.”

'They have no idea what they have unleashed. SCOTUS gave him free rein, Congress kisses his ass so there are no checks & balances. I have zero respect for America. I’m ashamed to be American.'

Garratt retired last year after teaching at the Beverly Hills Unified School District for almost 30 years, the Times said, adding that she was outraged by the Wednesday call from an assistant superintendent firing her. Garratt told the Times her online political posts were cited as the reason for her dismissal.

“I WEAR THIS AS BADGE OF HONOR and stand with all the teachers, past & present, who will be persecuted for expressing their views in public forum," she wrote Wednesday on Facebook. "SHAME ON BHUSD.”

The Times said a district spokesperson didn't immediately respond to the paper's request for comment regarding Garratt’s firing.

During her stint as a substitute teacher — just over a week — Garratt made numerous statements in posts and in comments on her Facebook page.

On Sunday, for example, she posted that "sixty-six percent of Jews voted for [Kamala] Harris. Thank goodness my own people did not abandon our liberal democratic tradition." In a comment under the same post, Garratt wrote that "it bothers me that some of my tribe aligned with the devil."

In comments under her Saturday post highlighting a message from the high school's student newspaper against pro-MAGA activity on campus, Garratt wrote the following:

"They have no idea what they have unleashed. SCOTUS gave him free rein, Congress kisses his ass so there are no checks & balances. I have zero respect for America. I’m ashamed to be American."

"Don’t want to see that ugly rapist, criminal, traitor gloat."

"They worship a fascist."

"I wouldn’t send my kids there today. Oh how [Beverly Hills Unified School District] has fallen from what it was… morally & academically."

"I would advise private school now. ... It’s not the stellar district that hired me in 1993. I was so proud to be a teacher here in this District. Now we’re a MAGA satellite."

The paper added that Garratt had a history of anti-Trump posts on Facebook prior to the district asking her to take the substitute teaching gig.

The Times said Garratt on Nov. 7 wrote on Facebook that pro-Trump students “harassed & intimidated many other non-MAGA students and specifically targeted the class where the Black Student Union was meeting, yelling all kinds of racial slurs.”

Elsewhere on Southern California high school campuses in the wake of Trump winning back the White House with 312 electoral votes last week:

A teacher allegedly departed from class at Cerritos High School last week because a student was wearing "Make America Great Again" attire.

An English teacher from Chino High School was placed on administrative leave after freaking out in class over a student wearing a Trump hat.

An Advanced Placement world history teacher from Valley View High School was placed on administrative leave after going on a profane rant in class against Trump.

Outside the Golden State, a Connecticut special-ed teacher threatened Trump voters in a viral video and then tried to explain herself in a tearful on-camera interview after resigning from her position.

