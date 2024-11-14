Furious teacher who freaked out in class over student wearing Trump hat gets placed on leave

A furious Southern California high school teacher who freaked out in a classroom over a student wearing a hat in support of President-elect Donald Trump has been placed on leave.

The Chino Valley Unified School District placed the English teacher on leave after a recording of his rant surfaced, KCAL-TV reported Wednesday.

'The district policy is that you are not allowed to wear hats in class, and it is required of a student to remove them in class. The student refused to do so.'

KTTV-TV said the outbursts from the "popular teacher" at Chino High School came the day after last week's presidential election.

Corey DeAngelis, senior fellow at the American Culture Project, posted snippets of the teacher's outbursts on X.

"A child molester, huh?" the teacher said on one video clip. "Vote for that freaking rapist. ... I'm sorry, guys. I'm sorry. I have a daughter, I have three nieces, and he'd rape them, and people are voting for him. Christians are voting for him. Bunch of losers. Fake Christians."

The teacher said in another clip, "I'm pissed, people voting for a freaking rapist, and I'm pissed off" before adding, "I don't care, fire the hell out of me. I'm fighting for my daughter, my nieces, their rights."

The teacher is heard in another clip hollering to "turn it off and ... go back to your freaking seat now! Go!" Immediately afterward, the teacher is heard speaking — presumably on a phone or intercom, "Can you send security up, please? ... I have a boy who has a Trump hat on, and I'm not gonna tolerate it today, bye bye."

In that same clip, the teacher then appears to speak to a student: "I don't care if you have a Harris hat or a Trump hat, you're outta here. You know better. Tell [Principal John] Miller, 'I should have the right to vote for a rapist and a child molester,' go for it, go for it. I don't give a F!"

'This has made a lot of students very sad because it makes the school look bad. Because it makes it look like we have crazy teachers here when we don't.'

In another clip — in which he seems to be out of breath — the teacher snaps at another student, "Excuse me! What's wrong with me?" When the student appears to ask what the other student's hat said, the teacher replies, "Trump. The rapist. Even Trumpers don't deny it; they just vote for him ... gonna get rid of 20 million immigrants. ... You know who should get out? You know who owns this land? ... Native Americans."

Students stage a walkout

KCAL said dozens of Chino High School students left their classrooms Wednesday during their second and third periods to support their teacher, whom they hadn't seen since the incident.

"The district policy is that you are not allowed to wear hats in class, and it is required of a student to remove them in class," one of the protesting students, Bridget Moore, told KCAL. "The student refused to do so."

KCAL said the school district confirmed that hats aren't permitted in classrooms.

However, Chino Valley Unified School District board president Sonja Shaw told KTTV previously that while the school has a dress code, it refers to indecent exposure and hate language — and that a Trump hat "is not out of code."

"We had many students wearing T-shirts supporting both sides of the political debate in several schools without issue," Shaw added to KTTV.

KCAL added that hundreds of students signed an online petition in support of the teacher in question, saying the recordings of his meltdown don't show what led up to it.

"He deserves to know everybody cares about him and shouldn't lose his job over something a student caused," another protesting student Katrina Munoz told KCAL.

The students who took part in the walkout were marked not present for class, KCAL added.

"This has made a lot of students very sad because it makes the school look bad," Moore also told KCAL. "Because it makes it look like we have crazy teachers here when we don't."

You can view a video report here about the controversy.

We have a trifecta

With the Chino High School teacher getting placed on leave, that means all of the anti-Trump teachers Blaze News has covered this week — so far, at least — have seen their meltdowns ending badly.

Indeed, a Connecticut special-education teacher who threatened Trump voters in a viral video has resigned. Annie Dunleavy of Chapman Elementary School in Cheshire spoke in person with WTNH-TV in the aftermath, tearfully at times trying to explain herself.

Also, a teacher at a different Southern California public high school who went on a profane rant in his Advanced Placement world history class against Trump the day after the election was placed on administrative leave.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!