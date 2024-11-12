Yet another HS teacher freaks out in class after election — this time over student wearing Trump hat

Yet another southern California high school teacher lashed out in a classroom after President-elect Donald Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris last week.

KTTV-TV reported that the "popular teacher" at Chino High School could be in hot water following his furious reaction toward a student who wore a Trump hat the day after the election.

'Can you send security up, please? ... I have a boy who has a Trump hat on, and I'm not gonna tolerate it today, bye bye.'

Corey DeAngelis, senior fellow at the American Culture Project, posted snippets of the teacher's outbursts on X.

"A child molester, huh?" the teacher said on one video clip. "Vote for that freaking rapist ... I'm sorry, guys. I'm sorry. I have a daughter, I have three nieces, and he'd rape them, and people are voting for him. Christians are voting for him. Bunch of losers. Fake Christians."

The teacher said in another clip, "I'm pissed, people voting for a freaking rapist, and I'm pissed off" before adding, "I don't care, fire the hell out of me. I'm fighting for my daughter, my nieces, their rights."

The teacher is heard in another clip hollering to "turn it off and ... go back to your freaking seat now! Go!" Immediately afterward, the teacher is heard speaking — presumably on a phone or intercom, "Can you send security up, please? ... I have a boy who has a Trump hat on, and I'm not gonna tolerate it today, bye bye."

In that same clip, the teacher then appears to speak to a student: "I don't care if you have a Harris hat or a Trump hat, you're outta here. You know better. Tell [Principal John] Miller, 'I should have the right to vote for a rapist and a child molester,' go for it, go for it. I don't give a F!"

In another clip — in which he seems to be out of breath — the teacher snaps at another student, "Excuse me! What's wrong with me?" When the student appears to ask what the other student's hat said, the teacher replies, "Trump. The rapist. Even Trumpers don't deny it; they just vote for him ... gonna get rid of 20 million immigrants ... You know who should get out? You know who owns this land? ... Native Americans ..."

How did the school board president react?

Chino Valley Unified School District board president Sonja Shaw told KTTV the video is real, that it's "unacceptable," and that other school districts are having the same issue.

Shaw added to the station that while the school has a dress code, it refers to indecent exposure and hate language — and that a Trump hat "is not out of code."

"We had many students wearing T-shirts supporting both sides of the political debate in several schools without issue," Shaw added to KTTV.

The board president added to the station that she can't speak to what may happen to the unnamed teacher, but Shaw also said "if this teacher unfortunately has to be the example of what not to do, we need to move forward ... and bring our kids together. Respecting each other, be it political issues or anything else."

KTTV reported that the teacher — who has been at the school for years without incident — hasn't responded to the station's attempts to speak with him.

Parent Oscar Avila told KTTV: "God knows what this teacher could be capable of doing in a fit of rage. You cannot scream at a kid, call someone names over a political issue. That's wrong. I don't mind kids being corrected, but in the proper way — not over some political stuff."

You can view a video report here about the incident.

Anything else?

Blaze News on Monday reported that a teacher at a different southern California public high school — Valley View High School in Moreno Valley — went on a profane rant in his Advanced Placement world history class against Trump the day after the election and was placed on administrative leave.

