Police video shows Democratic gubernatorial candidate screaming expletives and calling himself god while in his underwear

The Democratic Party of South Carolina is asking its gubernatorial candidate to reconsider his campaign after the release of video of his embarrassing arrest from May.

Mullins McLeod, 53, was recorded yelling and screaming at police while wearing only his shoes and underwear in the video that was released Tuesday through a Freedom of Information Act request.

'It is clear that Mr. McLeod is navigating profound challenges and should focus on his mental and emotional well-being.'

McLeod was allegedly “yelling at the top of his lungs” when officers from the Charleston Police Department arrested him in downtown Charleston on May 15, according to WCBD-TV.

The politician refused to identify himself to police and told them that he was god and Superman several times. He also made references to his gubernatorial campaign.

“It doesn’t matter, my friend, trust me. I’m one of the most just humans to ever walk this soil,” said McLeod when asked his name.

He also appears to threaten Republicans, including Attorney General Alan Wilson, who has announced a campaign for the governor's office as well.

“I’m gonna kick your [expletive] teeth in,” McLeod says.

The hour-long video showed his arrest and transportation to Al Cannon Detention Center, where he refuses to leave the police cruiser and tells the officer he'll sleep in the car instead.

"No, I’m not doing it, no,” McLeod yells to police. “I’m not getting out of this car. It’s time to go to bed.”

Police refused his polite request and forced him out of the vehicle. He was booked at about 1 a.m.

An officer wrote in the preliminary report of the incident that McLeod's eyes appeared “extremely bloodshot and highly dilated,” which the officer identified as symptoms “typical of an individual under the influence of a stimulant narcotic.”

A City of Charleston spokesperson told WCBD that McLeod was facing one charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct as of Monday.

McLeod did not return requests for comment from WCBD, but he had told the Post and Courier that the arrest was "unlawful" and vowed that the voters would “know exactly what happened” before the election.

A statement from South Carolina Democratic Party Chair Christale Spain suggested that McLeod should step down from the campaign.

“After reviewing the transcript of the dash cam footage from his recent arrest, it is clear that Mr. McLeod is navigating profound challenges and should focus on his mental and emotional well-being instead of a campaign for governor,” Spain said in part. “We offer him compassion and pray he finds the support he needs.”

