Yet another SoCal HS teacher allegedly embroiled in anti-Trump controversy — this time it's over a student's MAGA clothing

Blaze News this week has reported on several high school teachers landing in hot water due to their outbursts following Donald Trump's lopsided presidential election win over Kamala Harris.

Two of the teachers are from Southern California schools — and both were placed on administrative leave over their actions the day after the election. One is an English teacher from Chino High School who freaked out in class over a student wearing a Trump hat; the other is an Advanced Placement world history teacher from Valley View High School in Moreno Valley who went on a profane rant in class against Trump.

Now it looks like there may be a third Southern California high school teacher making the list.

Citing a parent, KABC-TV reported that a teacher departed from class at Cerritos High School last week because a student was wearing "Make America Great Again" attire.

"It was just a student wearing a shirt, probably for some jokes," fellow student Sakura Padilla told the station.

But KABC said the teacher apparently wasn't in a laughing mood and allegedly posted a long note to her students saying it's unfair that they can wear political clothing while teachers cannot.

The school district noted that it's investigating the teacher's actions, but according to the station, it isn't clear whether the teacher has returned.

The district added to KABC that students can exercise free speech within the parameters of school board and state Education Code policies.

"It's different with teachers because the teachers are the ones who are there to do a job," attorney Michael Overing — who teaches First Amendment rights at the University of Southern California — told the station.

Courts have ruled that students have more free speech leeway because they're required to attend school — but Overing noted to WABC that teachers choose to work at schools and are subject to district rules.

"If the [teacher] is exercising a First Amendment right, they risk losing their job," Overing added to the station. "It's pretty straightforward."

