Photo by Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images
© 2024 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
BlackRock pulls video ad that briefly shows attempted Trump assassin in high school
July 15, 2024
The company is the largest asset manager in the world.
The BlackRock asset management company confirmed Sunday that the man who tried to assassinate former President Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania rally once appeared briefly in a video ad for the company.
The company said it had pulled the ad but made it available to law enforcement for investigation.
20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks had appeared in an ad seated in a high school classroom in Bethel, Pennsylvania, where he was from.
Crooks' appearance in the ad fueled some conspiracy theories by those critical of the massive company that has been tied to the DEI movement.
The company said Crooks did not receive any compensation for appearing in the ad, which was made to promote retirement planning.
The company also called the assassination attempt "abhorrent" in a statement to Reuters.
“We’re thankful former President Trump wasn’t seriously injured, and thinking about all the innocent bystanders and victims of this awful act, especially the person who was killed," the statement read.
Law enforcement has made no public statements about the possible motive for Crooks' actions.
Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!
Want to leave a tip?
We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Want to join the conversation?
Already a subscriber?
Staff Writer
Carlos Garcia is a staff writer for Blaze News.
more stories
Sign up for the Blaze newsletter
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.
© 2024 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Get the stories that matter most delivered directly to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.