BlackRock pulls video ad that briefly shows attempted Trump assassin in high school

The BlackRock asset management company confirmed Sunday that the man who tried to assassinate former President Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania rally once appeared briefly in a video ad for the company.

The company said it had pulled the ad but made it available to law enforcement for investigation.

20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks had appeared in an ad seated in a high school classroom in Bethel, Pennsylvania, where he was from.

Crooks' appearance in the ad fueled some conspiracy theories by those critical of the massive company that has been tied to the DEI movement.

The company said Crooks did not receive any compensation for appearing in the ad, which was made to promote retirement planning.

The company also called the assassination attempt "abhorrent" in a statement to Reuters.

“We’re thankful former President Trump wasn’t seriously injured, and thinking about all the innocent bystanders and victims of this awful act, especially the person who was killed," the statement read.

Law enforcement has made no public statements about the possible motive for Crooks' actions.

