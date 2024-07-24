BLM outraged over 'anointing' of Kamala Harris by DNC 'elites and billionaire donors,' demands snap primary

Black Lives Matter, an organization notorious for fomenting racial division and apparently facilitating violent protests, has now called out members of the Democratic Party for "installing" Kamala Harris as their presumptive nominee for president after a series of process changes in 2024 that often circumvented voters and their concerns.

On Tuesday, BLM posted lengthy statements to its website and X account hinting that the Democratic Party has recently become a threat to democracy because of the party's seeming attempts to box out voters during the entire nomination process.

'We do not live in a dictatorship. Delegates are not oligarchs.'

BLM alleged that Democrats first fixed the primary system by refusing to host primary debates, thus concealing from the public "the decline of Joe Biden in 2023." The organization also accused the DNC of rearranging the 2024 primary schedule in such a way as to assure that Biden won the nomination, having "made it almost impossible for non-Biden candidates to appear on the ballot." Then, after practically guaranteeing Biden's victory, the DNC turned around and forced him out, using his debate performance as a pretext, the group said.

BLM characterized such tactics as bullying and insisted that they were incompatible with the precepts of democracy since they sidestep voters. "While Joe Biden wasn’t our preferred candidate, we cannot ignore the troubling actions of the Democratic Party," BLM said.

In addition to criticizing the treatment of Biden, BLM also took issue with the speed with which Harris has been designated the heir apparent. "A 24-hour process of talking to party bosses is not democratic, nor is it a process Democrats should be proud of," the group said on X. "We do not live in a dictatorship. Delegates are not oligarchs."

Instead, BLM called for "a transparent and fair virtual snap primary" before the convention to ensure that voters have a say. The group did not, however, explain how such a primary could realistically take place on a national scale on such short notice.

"Democratic Party elites and billionaire donors are attempting to manipulate Black voters by anointing Kamala Harris and an unknown vice president as the new Democratic ticket without a primary vote by the public. This blatant disregard for democratic principles is unacceptable. While the potential outcome of a Harris presidency may be historic, the process to achieve it must align with true democratic values," the group claimed.

Finally, BLM acknowledged that the Democratic Party has taken advantage of the loyalty of black voters by ranting about "democracy" during election season to ensure a high voter turnout without ever fulfilling campaign promises to black communities.

"This is not just about Biden or Harris; it is about demanding a political system that genuinely represents us and upholds democracy."

The DNC and the Harris campaign did not respond to Reuters' request for comment.

