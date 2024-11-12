Bob Casey refuses to concede Pennsylvania seat to Dave McCormick

Democratic incumbent Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania has not yet conceded the race to Republican challenger Dave McCormick, despite multiple outlets calling the race in the GOP's favor.

McCormick was announced as the winner on Thursday by outlets like Politico and the Associated Press, as well as many local publications, confirming his narrow victory. Pennsylvania was one of four seats that were flipped by Republicans, as well as seats in Ohio, West Virginia, and Montana.

Despite the widely acknowledged McCormick win, Casey has refused to admit defeat.

"I have dedicated my life to making sure Pennsylvanians’ voices are heard, whether on the floor of the Senate or in a free and fair election," Casey said in a post on X following the election results. "It has been made clear there are more than 100,000 votes still to be counted. Pennsylvania is where our democratic process was born."

"We must allow that process to play out and ensure that every vote that is eligible to be counted will be counted," Casey continued. "That is what Pennsylvania deserves."



Every social media post on his campaign account since then has been about continuing to count the ballots, even though McCormick was already declared the victor.

"Our Commonwealth ran a free and fair election, and we are still waiting on the final results," Casey said in a Monday post on X. "Our election officials will continue counting ballots and ensure that Pennsylvanians’ voices are heard."

Casey was not the only Senate Democrat to take issue with McCormick's election. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer initially withheld McCormick's invitation to the Senate orientation, prompting a critical response from his Republican colleagues.

"Schumer is not allowing [McCormick] to participate in Senate orientation this week because Casey refuses to concede the race," Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida said in a Sunday post on X. "What happened to all the demands that our leaders accept the outcome of the elections?"

"Sen. Schumer is refusing to allow [McCormick] to participate in Senate orientation next week even though the race has been called," Republican Sen. Eric Schmitt of Missouri said in a post on X. "Chuck is an 'election denier' and this is an 'assault on our democracy.'"

Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah also floated the idea of escorting McCormick to the Capitol alongside other GOP Senators. Since then, Schumer has extended the invitation to McCormick, who attended Senate orientation Tuesday.

At the time of this writing, Casey has still not conceded the race.

