Republicans flip fourth Senate seat, this time in Pennsylvania

Republican challenger Dave McCormick narrowly defeated Democratic incumbent Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania on Thursday.

McCormick won the seat with 48.9%of the vote while Casey managed to secure 48.5%, according to Politico. Pennsylvania is the fourth Senate seat Republicans have flipped this election cycle, alongside Montana, West Virginia, and Ohio.

Republicans now hold the majority in the Senate with 53 seats while Democrats hold 45 seats. The Nevada and Arizona Senate races have not been called yet.

Casey has served as one of Pennsylvania's two senators since he was first elected in 2006, winning his three elections by substantial margins. This time around, McCormick was able to overcome Casey's nearly eight-point lead in August and turn it into a 0.4-point loss in November.



These polling numbers sounded the alarm for Casey's campaign in the weeks leading up to the election. Casey refocused his campaign to moderate his policies and distance himself from his party, even running a pro-Trump ad and calling himself an "independent."

