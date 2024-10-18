Dem Sen. Casey dumps Kamala and runs pro-Trump ad in tough re-elect fight in key battleground state

Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey Jr. put out a new campaign ad Friday distancing himself from President Joe Biden, aligning himself with President Donald Trump, and altogether omitting any mention of Kamala Harris.

While Casey, the son of former Pennsylvania Gov. Bob Casey Sr., might simply be attempting to draw moderate and independent supporters away from Trump-backed challenger David McCormick — the combat veteran MSNBC talking head Chuck Todd recently predicted would win — keen observers have suggested the ad is a telltale sign that Democrats know Pennsylvania is going for Trump.

The ad features a couple who "just don't agree" on politics but found their way to agreeing that Casey is worth their time.

The woman textually introduced as Marygrace of Old Forge claims that Casey is an "independent" who is "leading the effort to stop corporate greedflation and price gouging."

'You only run this ad if you think Trump is winning PA!'

Marygrace notes further that "Casey bucked Biden to protect fracking and he sided with Trump to end NAFTA and put tariffs on China to stop them from cheating."

Of course, Casey is anything but independent, voting in lockstep with his Democratic peers to unsuccessfully impeach Trump on multiple occasions; to protect sanctuary cities and the illegal aliens therein; to repeal the Defense of Marriage Act; against ending the national COVID-19 emergency; for greater gun control; and against the completion of barriers along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Although he now complains about inflation, he previously joined his fellow Democrats in voting for Biden's Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

While Casey is seeking to distance himself from Biden, Casey had — as of last year — voted with the president 98.5% of the time while in the Senate.

The "independent" claim might be a stumbling block for Americans who know Casey, but the ad's suggestion that Casey is aligned with Trump is all the more puzzling — especially in light of the Republican's characterization by the Harris campaign and Democratic boosters as dangerous and unstable. Unless, of course, Democrats' internal polling indicates that the situation on the ground is far worse than has been publicly admitted.

According to Nate Silver's FiveThirtyEight polling, Trump and Harris are nearly tied in the Keystone State, Trump with 47.7% and Harris with 47.9%.

The Telegraph's latest Redfield and Wilton Strategies polls shows the two candidates are tied at 48% a piece.

The Wall Street Journal noted last Friday that Trump actually had a narrow edge in Pennsylvania and that independent voters remain evenly divided.

Across several swing states, including Pennsylvania, the Journal noted that the top two issues of concern were the economy and immigration, in that order. Trump leads Harris by 10% on the first and by 16% on the second.

Mike Berg, communications director for the National Republican Senatorial Committee, wrote, "Quite a tell. Bob Casey is now promoting DJT in his ads."

"Leftist Pennsylvania Senator @Bob_Casey is currently running a TV ad trying to tie himself to Trump," tweeted Donald Trump Jr. "Notice that he's not running any ads tying himself to Kamala Harris or mentioning that he votes with her 100% of the time. You only run this ad if you think Trump is winning PA!"

Tim Murtaugh, the director of communications for Trump's 2020 campaign, noted, "Bob Casey thinks Donald Trump is going to win Pennsylvania. That's the only way to explain Casey's new ad, which ALIGNS HIM WITH TRUMP. He bucks Biden by name, and does not mention Kamala Harris at all. An endangered Dem is RUNNING AWAY FROM HARRIS AND WITH TRUMP. Just huge."

The Trump campaign resisted Casey's desperate association with the president, writing, "Leftist scumbag Bob Casey — who supported BOTH impeachment hoaxes and votes with Kamala 100% of the time — is now desperately trying to embrace President Trump. Pennsylvanians know he's a shill for Kamala's deranged, radical left agenda — and always will be."

Trump was the first Republican to win the state since 1988 and is said to have lost it in 2020 by 80,000 votes. The BBC highlighted that no Democrat has won the White House without taking the Keystone State since 1948.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!