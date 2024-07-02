Results showing narrow primary defeat for Rep. Bob Good certified, but the congressman wants a recount

The results for Virginia's 5th Congressional District Republican primary have been certified by the State Board of Elections, according to the Associated Press. The outlet has still not called the contest.

According to the results on enr.elections.virginia.gov, state Sen. John McGuire won the race by more than 300 votes, defeating incumbent U.S. Rep. Bob Good.

But Good, who chairs the House Freedom Caucus, wants a recount.

"Now that the preliminary certification of the primary election has concluded, we will move into a recount," a post on the @GoodForCongress X account states. "In a race with nearly 63,000 votes that is separated by a 0.6% margin, Republican voters across the 5th District deserve to know that all legal votes have been accurately counted. We will vigorously pursue that objective over the coming days and weeks, as permitted by Virginia law."

'Reminder that either way we have two left hands in politics'

Trump had endorsed McGuire in the primary while slamming Good as "BAD" for the state and the nation.

While Good endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president last year before DeSantis launched a White House bid, the congressman endorsed Trump when DeSantis dropped out of the GOP presidential primary this year.

Good has a 100% session score and a 100% lifetime score from Heritage Action.

"Reminder that either way we have two left hands in politics," Blaze Media's Daniel Horowitz tweeted.

Horowitz and other conservatives have been critical of Trump's endorsement track record.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!