Blaze News original: Conservatives criticize Trump's endorsement track record as counterproductive

Former President Donald Trump's endorsements have been counterproductive, according to conservatives critical of the presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee's endorsement track record.

One of those critics is GOP Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, who told Blaze News that he expects Trump himself will even be dissatisfied by his own endorsement decisions eventually.

'This doesn't bode well for the MAGA mission of draining the swamp, reining in three letter agencies, reforming healthcare, and keeping us out of endless wars.'

"I'm disappointed with Trump's endorsements because I think he's going to be disappointed with them eventually," Massie told Blaze News in a statement.

"When faced with choices in a primary, he has often endorsed the least conservative candidate, putting him at odds with conservative groups who are trying to improve the composition of Congress. This doesn't bode well for the MAGA mission of draining the swamp, reining in three letter agencies, reforming healthcare, and keeping us out of endless wars," he noted.

Back when Trump was still president in 2018, he endorsed Mitt Romney for U.S. Senate. But in 2019, Trump tweeted, "I'm hearing that the Great People of Utah are considering their vote for their Pompous Senator, Mitt Romney, to be a big mistake. I agree! He is a fool who is playing right into the hands of the Do Nothing Democrats! #IMPEACHMITTROMNEY"

In 2020, Trump endorsed then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), declaring that the lawmaker "has helped us Make America Great Again." But in 2021, Trump said that he regretted the move and called McConnell "a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack."

Trump also endorsed Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina in 2020.

'I plan to win this race overwhelmingly.'

Incumbent Rep. Bob Good of Virginia, who chairs the House Freedom Caucus, is currently seeking re-election, but Trump has savaged him on Truth Social, claiming that the congressman "is BAD FOR VIRGINIA, AND BAD FOR THE USA."

Trump endorsed Virginia state Sen. John McGuire, the Republican challenging Good in Virginia's 5th Congressional District.

In a statement to Blaze News, BlazeTV host Steve Deace described Good as "one of the most reliable conservatives in Congress."

Good endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president in 2023 before DeSantis launched a GOP presidential primary bid. But immediately after DeSantis dropped out earlier this year, Good endorsed Trump.

In a statement to Blaze News, Good pointed out that he previously defeated a Trump-backed opponent in 2020.

"Trump endorsed against me in the nomination contest in 2020 when I ran against incumbent Denver Riggleman. I won that contest overwhelmingly. I plan to win this race overwhelmingly. The people of this district know I am an America First candidate and I have been fighting for the America First agenda since I was sworn into office in January of 2021," Good declared.

Earlier this month, Blaze Media's Daniel Horowitz, an outspoken critic of Trump's endorsement track record, tweeted, "Trump now knows he can endorse every RINO at warp speed plus attack Bob Good, and there will be ZERO blowback. Nothing will change, and frankly, I can't blame him. He has zero incentive to move to the right."

GOP Rep. Matt Rosendale of Montana has said, "As Chairman of the House Freedom Caucus," Good "represents everything that most Republicans proclaim to be."

In a 2023 post, Horowitz described Rosendale as "one of the best members of the House" adding that the lawmaker "should be a no-brainer for the Senate."

But this year Trump torpedoed Rosendale's U.S. Senate bid by endorsing another candidate soon after Rosendale announced a Senate run.

In a post on Truth Social Trump said, "I also respect Matt Rosendale, and was very happy to Endorse him in the past - and will Endorse him again in the future should he decide to change course and run for his Congressional Seat. But in this instance, Tim [Sheehy] is the candidate who is currently best-positioned to DEFEAT Lazy Jon Tester, and Regain the Republican Majority in the United States Senate."

Rosendale soon dropped his Senate bid, noting, "By my calculations, with Trump endorsing my opponent and the lack of resources, the hill was just too steep."

The congressman later announced that he would run for re-election to the House but then eventually reversed course and said he would not seek office.

'Trump needs better advisors, and there are plenty of us who would be happy to help him.'

South Carolina state Rep. Adam Morgan recently ran for U.S. House but lost his Republican primary in the Palmetto State's 4th Congressional District to incumbent Rep. William Timmons, who was endorsed by Trump.

Morgan, who serves as chairman of the South Carolina Freedom Caucus, said in a statement to Blaze News that Trump's support "saved" Timmons in the contest.

"It's incredibly frustrating to have strong conservative fighters consistently undercut with these endorsements. How can we drain the swamp when we keep sending the same swamp creatures to Congress?" Morgan said.

"Trump's endorsement saved my opponent, and the numbers prove it. Trump needs better advisors, and there are plenty of us who would be happy to help him. This is a personnel issue," he noted.

Punchbowl News reported that U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson (R-Ohio) said that Trump "is endorsing moderates in most races if there's a conservative in the race."

"We can't send the swamp any people that are just going to keep funding the status quo," Davidson noted, according to the outlet.

'He is endorsing against the very kind of candidates that would work with him in the Congress.'

"I think you can look no further than Congressman Warren Davidson's comments," Deace said in his statement to Blaze News. "Trump's endorsements have always been 50-50 at best, which is still 100% better than we've gotten from previous standard-bearers. However, he has really disappointed at times."

"Trump is probably a huge reason Lindsey Grahamnesty continues to infest our ranks. Carrying out a personal grudge against Bob Good, one of the most reliable conservatives in Congress, is inexcusably petty. And Good is just one example of how Trump's endorsements have been especially establishment friendly. I know he wants unity within the party to aid his odds of winning this fall, but in too many races he is endorsing against the very kind of candidates that would work with him in the Congress if he does," Deace noted.

Politico reported that Davidson, like Trump, has endorsed McGuire.

"I'm happy to join President Trump by supporting and endorsing John McGuire for Congress," Davidson said in a statement, according to the outlet. "I look forward to serving with him in the 119th Congress to support President Trump and the America First agenda. Drain the swamp!"

Davidson had advocated against selecting Good to serve as House Freedom Caucus chair, saying in a message last year, "I ask that we consider how to best increase our influence while preserving our power to move policy in the right direction. I strongly feel that Bob Good as Chairman will impair that objective."

"I ask that you prayerfully consider electing someone else as Chairman of the House Freedom Caucus," Davidson wrote.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) declared in March that "Donald Trump just endorsed the worst Deep State candidate this cycle."

The senator was referring to former Rep. Mike Rogers of Michigan, who is running for U.S. Senate. Paul called Rogers "a never Trumper, and a card carrying member of the spy state that seeks to destroy Trump."

Paul then added, "You have to ask yourself who gives Trump this awful advice? Who's next, John Bolton?"

"If he's good with Mike Rogers (R-Deep State), maybe he should pick Liz Cheney for VP?" Paul also tweeted.

