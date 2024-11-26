'I'm an elected official': Body cam of Democrat's DUI arrest reveals car crash, open wine bottle, lewd 'penis' remark

A Chicago-area Democratic official was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, and police said she was "not compliant" during the arrest, which was captured on body cam video.

According to the Chicago Police Department, 45-year-old Samantha Steele was arrested at 8:49 p.m. Nov. 10 and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

'Ma’am, if you don’t exit the vehicle ... I’m going to help you to exit, and you don’t want that.'

Police discovered Steele — the Democratic commissioner for the Second District of the Cook County Board of Review — lying on the sidewalk, according to the arrest report.

Police said they found significant front-end damage to a Honda Accord and a Dodge Charger near Steele's vehicle.

Steele reportedly told officers she had been driving south on Ashland Avenue when the car crash occurred.

The officer said Steele was "involved in an accident."

Police said they noticed a half-empty bottle of red wine near the front passenger seat of Steele's vehicle.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the police body cam video showed the officers joke that the cabernet sauvignon was “good stuff” and that breath mints they also found "didn’t help" cover up the "strong odor of [an] alcoholic beverage" on her breath.

Officers also allegedly noted that her eyes appeared "bloodshot and glassy."

When officers asked how much she had drunk, Steele reportedly refused to answer and deflected by saying, "I want my lawyer, and I am not talking to you."

One of the officers is heard saying, "She smells like alcohol; she's been drinking."

She is seen on police body cam video refusing to exit her car; initially, she wouldn't provide her driver's license to officers.

An officer is heard on body cam video telling Steele's alleged friend, "So she's not exiting. We're going to have to make her exit. She is not compliant right now, as you can see."

An officer told her, “Ma’am, if you don’t exit the vehicle ... I’m going to help you to exit, and you don’t want that.”

Steele shot back at the cop, "You don’t want that! I’m an elected official.”

The officer asked, “Elected official of what?”

Steele said she was an elected official in Cook County but would not provide the officer with her job title.

When the officer asked for her name, Steele held out her hand for a handshake and said, “I’m Sam.”

The cop responded, “Sam who?”

Steele refused to provide her full name to the officer.

Steele refused to get out of the car until the arrival of her alleged attorney — Democratic Cook County Commissioner Scott Britton of Glenview.

Britton allegedly advised Steele, “Don’t say anything. Don’t say anything.”

Police said Steele was "swaying front to back" during questioning.

Steele reportedly refused to do a field sobriety test at first.

Body cam video shows police handcuffing Steele.

Steele allegedly agreed to a field sobriety test after being handcuffed, but then she claimed to have hit her head in the crash and needed medical treatment. The police report stated that she was handcuffed again, placed in an ambulance, and taken to a local hospital. She was later discharged from the hospital.

The arrest report noted that Steele made lewd remarks to the arresting officer.

Steele allegedly asked a cop, "Is your penis really that small?"

Police impounded her vehicle.

Cook County Commissioner Sean Morrison called for Steele to resign from the Cook County Board of Review for her "aggressive behavior" during her arrest.

"This incident raises serious concerns about her conduct and judgment as an elected official," Morrison said in a statement. "If an elected official does not respect our dedicated police officers, then how can we expect the citizens to respect the police?"

Steele was first elected to the Cook County Board of Review in 2022.

Steele is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 27.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!