John Bolton says he voted for Dick Cheney in 2020 and will do so again in 2024

John Bolton, an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump who previously served as assistant to the president for national security affairs during a portion of Trump's White House tenure, has revealed that he voted for former Vice President Dick Cheney in 2020 and plans to write in Cheney's name again during the 2024 presidential contest.

During an appearance on CNN, Bolton called Cheney a "Reaganite conservative" who would "do an immensely better job than either Trump or Biden."

Cheney served as vice president alongside of Republican President George W. Bush from early 2001 through early 2009.

When asked by CNN's Kaitlan Collins about former Rep. Liz Cheney, who is one of Dick Cheney's daughters, Bolton noted that he likes the former congresswoman, adding, "Maybe some day she'll get my write in vote too." Liz Cheney, who was one of the House GOP lawmakers who voted to impeach then-President Trump in the wake of the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot, has been a vocal Trump critic.





Bolton has opined that Trump and President Joe Biden are both unfit to occupy the Oval Office. "Unfortunately for America and the world, neither Donald Trump nor Joe Biden are fit to be President. Both have flawed national security approaches, albeit for different reasons," he tweeted.

Bolton is in favor of reauthorizing Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. "I implore Congress to reauthorize the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. It is irresponsible to create unnecessary risk for intelligence agencies who defend American lives worldwide. House Republicans must show strong leadership on FISA," Bolton tweeted.

