Pam Bondi opens federal investigation into EPIC Muslim community proposal in Texas, Cornyn says

Republican U.S. Sen. John Cornyn of Texas said that U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi had opened a federal investigation into a proposed Muslim community that may discriminate against non-Muslims.

The EPIC Muslim center is already accused of "religious discrimination of Christians, Jews, and other non-Muslim minorities." The 402-acre community will reportedly include a mosque, 1,000 homes, an outreach center, and senior living spaces about 40 miles away from Dallas.

'Religious-based discrimination is a constitutional violation as well as a federal rights violation.'

Cornyn said Friday that the Justice Department was looking into whether federal discrimination laws had been violated.

"Religious discrimination and Sharia Law have no home in Texas," he wrote on social media. "Any violations of federal law must be swiftly prosecuted."

EPIC's attorney, Dan Cogdell, responded to the announcement.

"EPIC will cooperate fully with any and all investigations — regardless of how misguided and unnecessary they are," Cogdell said.

Cornyn had previously accused the community of possibly plotting to impose sharia law in Texas.

"Religious discrimination, whether explicit or implicit, is unconstitutional under the First and Fourteenth Amendments. Religious freedom is a cornerstone of our nation's values, and I am concerned this community potentially undermines this vital protection," he said. "Religious-based discrimination is a constitutional violation as well as a federal rights violation."

Community Capital Partners, the developer of the city, denied the allegations.

"The consistent attacks and unwarranted investigations speak volumes about the state of politics and have little to do with our project, or our vision," read a statement from the group. "We look forward to correcting the misinformation about EPIC City, and we will continue to work to create a diverse, safe and inclusive community — one in which everyone is welcome and people of every background, faith, and culture can live together in harmony."

Cornyn is being challenged for his seat in the U.S. Senate by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, in what is seen as a battle between the establishment of the party and a fiery upstart faction.

Cornyn is losing to Paxton in a recent poll about the Republican nomination, but he is favored to win in the general election against a possible Democrat nominee.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!