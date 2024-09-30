Boomer takes hammer to guitar with Taylor Swift autograph after dropping $4,000 on it as fellow Texans roar with approval

A Texas man shelled out thousands of dollars at an auction to purchase a guitar with Taylor Swift's John Hancock on it — only to turn around and repeatedly swing a hammer at it just moments later as his fellow auction attendees cheered him on.

On Saturday, hundreds gathered at the Ellis County Expo Center in Waxahachie, Texas, for the annual Ellis County Wild Game Dinner, a charity event established in 2018 to raise funds to support local "agricultural and rural education," according to an event website.

'You don't need the hammer. Smash it on the ground.'

Among the items up for auction that evening was a guitar signed by pop superstar Taylor Swift. TMZ confirmed that the autograph on the instrument was authentic.

The winning bid of $4,000 went to an unidentified elderly man with white hair and a goatee. As he strutted to the front of the room to claim his prize, a man in a cowboy hat handed him a hammer.

The guitar-purchaser didn't even bother to ask what the hammer was for. Instead, he accepted the tool and immediately began swinging it at the guitar he'd just bought, striking more than a dozen blows to the instrument while many in attendance whooped and hollered.

For a moment, he even seemingly considered bashing the instrument against the floor but thought better of it, video showed.

"You don't need the hammer. Smash it on the ground," a man from the audience yelled.

Video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, prompting some to speculate that the attack on the instrument was related to Swift's recent endorsement of Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris. Such an endorsement is unlikely to play well in deep-red Ellis County, which voted overwhelmingly for Republican Donald Trump in 2020 and 2016.

According to TMZ, a third party donated the guitar to auction organizers before Swift announced her endorsement of Harris.

Organizers did not respond to a request for comment from the Daily Dot.

