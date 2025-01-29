Border czar Homan admits he's not satisfied with pace of deportations: 'We need more'

President Donald Trump's border czar told Fox News on Tuesday that while the new administration is hitting the ground running on its deportation operation, it is only just the start, as the number of apprehensions need to increase in order to reach the desired goal.

"Are you satisfied, Tom Homan, with the pace of migrant deportations?" host Jesse Watters asked.

'We need more deportations, a lot more deportations.'

"No. We’ve got to do more. We’ve got to open the aperture up, which we are going to do. It was a good start. The first week was unprecedented. I mean, illegal crossings on the border, one day it was 540. I've never seen that. ... We went from 10,000 a day to under 600. It’s great, it’s good, but we're not finished. We need more deportations, a lot more deportations, and that’s what we are working on," Homan replied.

When asked to identify one of the biggest challenges in trying to arrest illegal immigrants, Homan said it has been the leaders and policies in sanctuary cities. Because they often have laws or rules preventing local law enforcement from cooperating with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the agents can't simply pick up their targets in the local jail. Instead, they have go out into the neighborhoods, an alternative that poses a safety risk.

"It makes the job more dangerous for the agent, more dangerous for the alien, and more dangerous for the community. We’ve got to spend a lot of time trying to locate this person and seek to arrest them. It’s not efficient," Homan explained.

Due to the new policies about whom ICE is able to arrest, if agents find any other illegal immigrants while they are out on a raid for a specific target, then those people will be deported as well.

The X account for ICE has been posting the daily number of illegal immigrants who have been taken into custody, and there has been a steady increase since Trump entered office last week.

The first post from ICE about the arrests on January 23 had the number at 538. On Tuesday, ICE made 969 arrests, with 869 detainers lodged for illegal immigrants in local jails.

Homan previously told Republicans in Congress that in order to be able to make significant headway in decreasing the illegal immigrant population in the United States, the federal government needs an additional $88 billion for costs relating to salaries, detention facilities, and transportation.

