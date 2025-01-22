Tom Homan reveals how many illegal immigrants were picked up by ICE on first day of Trump administration

Tom Homan, President Donald Trump' border czar, revealed to Fox News on Wednesday that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested over 300 illegal immigrants across the nation on the first full day of the new administration.

The raids, which have fewer restrictions than those conducted under the Biden-Harris administration, were one of the many actions long awaited by American voters once Trump became president again.

"What would a person have to do to get a visit from ICE?” Fox News host Lawerence Jones asked.

"First, to be in the country illegally, first of all. I mean, there’s nothing in the immigration law that says you’ve got to be convicted of a serious crime to be removed under the INA. So if you’re in the country illegally, ICE can visit you," Homan made clear.

Homan went on to repeat that while all illegal immigrants are once again subject to deportation, the Trump administration is going to direct the current resources on hand to go after public safety threats.

"And just yesterday, in the last 24 hours, ICE arrested over 308 serious criminals. Some of them were murderers. Some of them were rapists. Some of them raped a child. Some were a sexual assault of a child. So ICE is doing their job, and they’re prioritizing just as the president said they would. So ICE is performing excellent right now out in the field. And they’re going to continue every day," he continued.

Homan has made known to lawmakers on Capitol Hill that carrying out the full deportation operation, due to the large scope of the problem, is going to cost at least $88 billion. While some Democrat states are working to oppose the operation, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) is calling for the Florida legislature to enter a special session to pass bills to aid the Trump administration's efforts.

Among the measures he is calling for is funding for state and local law enforcement to join task forces with federal agents, the ability to use state facilities to house people who are being deported, and to allow state assets to get illegal immigrants back to their country of origin.

"Trump was elected with a mandate to stop illegal immigration and deport illegal aliens already in our country. State and local officials in Florida will actively facilitate the Trump Administration’s policies against illegal immigration, and to do that, we need to immediately set aside and approve the necessary funding and resources now," DeSantis explained at the time.

