DeSantis sets priorities for legislative session to help Trump's immigration crackdown

Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' wish list for the upcoming special legislative session when it comes to immigration will focus on expanding and strengthening existing state laws in order to help President-elect Donald Trump's efforts on the issue.

Trump's plan to crack down on illegal immigration is expected to run to billions of dollars, as much of the money will be going toward detention, expanding facilities, and transportation. With conservative states like Florida setting aside funding and creating programs to bolster the federal government's efforts, the operation can process more people.

In a background call with officials, Blaze News learned that the state legislature will be pushed to take action on these items in a bill or bills that DeSantis can sign into law.

Appoint a state immigration enforcement officer who will work with agencies at the state and federal levels.

Expand state law that allows transportation of illegal immigrants within the United States to include transportation back to country of origin.

Use available state facilities to detain illegal immigrants who are in the process of being deported.

Require a percentage of local law enforcement to be trained to perform immigration duties in coordination with the federal government.

Enhance sentences for illegal immigrants who vote in elections.

Have illegal immigrants who are arrested be automatically be presumed to be a flight risk so that it is harder to make bail pretrial.

Require companies that transfer money overseas to require proof of U.S. citizenship.

"President-elect Trump was elected with a mandate to stop illegal immigration and deport illegal aliens already in our country. State and local officials in Florida will actively facilitate the Trump Administration’s policies against illegal immigration, and to do that we need to immediately set aside and approve the necessary funding and resources now," DeSantis explained.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump voiced his support for DeSantis calling the special legislative session.

"Thank you Ron, hopefully other Governors will follow!" Trump said.

Incoming border czar Tom Homan has said that the military will be used in a support capacity, such as transportation, as one bottleneck is the number of planes used by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"President Trump has been clear, as I've been clear from day one, the president is going to concentrate on public safety threats and national security threats. And have you heard from your previous segments, we have a huge national security issue in this country," Homan said on "Face the Nation" earlier this month.

