Border Patrol agents dodge bullets and bricks from leftist rioters in sanctuary city: DHS

Leftist activists in Chicago engaged in a series of violent attacks against federal agents who were conducting immigration enforcement operations over the weekend, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday in a neighborhood of Little Village, a “hostile crowd” allegedly boxed Border Patrol agents into a street and alleyway.

'This incident is not isolated and reflects a growing and dangerous trend of violence and obstruction.'

An individual driving a black Jeep Wrangler fired multiple rounds at the agents while they were apprehending a suspect, the DHS reported. The shooter fled the scene.

Some in the crowd reportedly hurled objects, including bricks, at the officers’ vehicles.

The DHS credited the Chicago Police Department for helping agents evacuate the area.

As agents left the scene, another driver allegedly attempted to ram into the agents’ convoy, but the attack was thwarted when federal officials deployed a controlled tire deflation device.

The DHS explained that the convoy proceeded to an FBI facility, where agents encountered two additional drivers who tried to “impede operations.” When agents issued a warning, one of the drivers allegedly attempted to ram the convoy. That driver was arrested.

“Border Patrol reached the FBI facility when rioters attempted to breach security there. Chicago Police responded to help secure the perimeter,” the DHS stated.

Border Patrol agents left the FBI facility but again encountered a group of protesters who were attempting to obstruct traffic by lying in the street. Agents deployed crowd-control measures after the activists began throwing objects, the DHS said.

Once the road was cleared, agents proceeded to a Sam’s Club parking lot where they were allegedly “stalked and followed” by protesters. Another driver allegedly rammed a federal vehicle. Officials arrested three individuals for assault.

A fourth vehicle ramming occurred when agents attempted to leave the grocery store parking lot. The suspect driving the vehicle fled the scene and remains at large.

While no Border Patrol agents were harmed, photographs shared by the DHS show damage to two federal vehicles.

The series of attacks resulted in the arrest of eight U.S. citizens and one illegal alien.

The DHS blamed the incidents on “sanctuary politicians and the media.”

“A criminal illegal alien from Mexico has been arrested in relation to Saturday’s shooting targeting Border Patrol agents in Chicago. The suspect has previously been convicted for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon/vehicle, felony possession of a weapon, and illegal entry,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement provided to Blaze News. “He is currently marked as a violator of the Laken Riley Act, pending charges related to assaulting officers.”

“This incident is not isolated and reflects a growing and dangerous trend of violence and obstruction," she continued. "Over the past two months, we’ve seen an increase in assaults and obstruction targeting federal law enforcement during operations. These confrontations highlight the dangers our agents face daily and the escalating aggression toward law enforcement.”

The Latin Kings allegedly issued a “shoot on sight” order targeting federal agents, NewsNation reported. It is currently unclear whether Saturday’s shooting is tied to the street gang.

