Border Patrol arrest at Home Depot punches hole in Democrats' narrative

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. — The sound of a car horn honking in a strip mall parking lot echoed repeatedly as a driver followed close behind an unmarked U.S. Border Patrol SUV. The agent quickly drove out of the parking lot, with the wannabe lookout following close behind.

The civilian driver was so focused on the Border Patrol SUV he discovered that he drove right by two other unmarked Border Patrol vehicles in the lot. Blaze Media was embedded with Border Patrol on Tuesday to see firsthand how the large force of agents who have been deployed to the area are helping arrest illegal aliens.

'Is that really kind of person you want around your family?'

While our vehicle managed to escape detection the first time, a man in a mask started filming our SUV a few minutes later. Assistant Chief Border Patrol Agent for the El Centro Sector David Kim rolled down the window to see what the man wanted.

"We don't welcome you here. We feel you put fear into our community. ... This is not good. You're scaring working people. You're not looking for criminals. You're not; you know that. This is wrong," the masked man told Kim. "Why? Tell me why. Why do you do this?"

When Kim explained the law Border Patrol was enforcing was 8 U.S.C. § 1325, the man replied, "That's an immoral law."

A few hours after the encounter with the illegal alien advocate, Border Patrol agents arrested Juan Diego Euan at a Home Depot in Cerritos for being in the United States illegally. After the arrest, it was discovered that he had a serious criminal conviction.

Originally from Mexico, Euan was convicted in 2015 for having sex with a minor under 16 years old and was in prison for two years. He also had six previous arrests for illegal entry.

El Centro Chief Patrol Agent Gregory Bovino said Euan's arrest highlights how "child sexual predators have day jobs. Contrary to what some mayors say, big box hardware stores *wink wink* are places where criminal aliens congregate."

The "mayors" Bovino was referring to include Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D), who has repeatedly criticized federal immigration officials for targeting hardware stores to arrest illegal aliens.

"Let me be clear — chasing people through a Home Depot parking lot does not make Los Angeles safer," Bass said on X.

Bass has said the crackdown on illegal workers will hurt the local economy because there are entire sectors in Los Angeles "that depend on immigrant labor. This administration is waging a war against our own economy."

"There's this misconception that people we're finding at say Home Depot or at Lowe' s or car washes ... that they're just hardworking people out there; they've never done anything wrong in their life. We made [that] arrest at Home Depot," Kim said, referring to Euan.

"Someone is going to find a day laborer, bring them to their house, be around their family ... and no is going to know that that person had sexually assaulted a child at some point in their life. And is that really kind of person you want around your family?" Kim asked.

While the Border Patrol units Blaze Media was with were able to apprehend illegal aliens without bystanders getting in the way, the same could not be said for the agents operating in Pico Rivera. Locals in a Walmart parking lot accosted the Border Patrol agents, who were driving marked vehicles. A fight broke out, and at least one person was arrested by the agents.

