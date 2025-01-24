Border Patrol sector chief issues threat to cartels after US citizen shot: 'Enough is enough'

The Border Patrol chief of the El Centro Sector issued a warning to a Mexican cartel that operates in the area after gunmen suspected to be part of the criminal organization apparently shot and injured an American hiker.

"American hiker strafed with gunfire [and] shot twice by suspected cartel terrorists in Jacumba, CA. Cartels think they can bring their war here. Think again!" Chief Patrol Agent Gregory Bovino posted on X. "Americans won’t be intimidated. Our agents [and] BORTAC will confront these threats HEAD ON!"

Border Patrol Tactical Unit, BORTAC, is one of the agency's special operations groups that handle high-risk assignments.

"Let this serve as a WARNING: The El Centro Sector will not stand idly by. The safety of our citizens is NOT negotiable; cartel terrorists have no place in our country preying on the innocent. Enough is enough," Bovino further said on Facebook.



Bovino revealed that a Canadian citizen was also with the group of hikers and was robbed by the bandits when he stayed with his injured friend.

When an X user commented on Bovino's post that taking the fight to the cartels was long overdue, Bovino replied, "Deputy Darling, we are taking it to them. We don't tolerate this here, as you know. Special Operations is geared up and our agents also. Total border shutdown in full effect here. 3 people crossed the border in past 24 hours."

Border Patrol agents, along with officers in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, have been looking forward to the second Trump presidency, as they will no longer simply be an "Uber" to illegal immigrants and will be back to focusing on their main mission: securing the border.

It is notable that Bovino's post referred to the cartel as "terrorists." That term can now be used in an official capacity, since President Donald Trump signed an executive order designating Mexican cartels as terrorists organizations. The state of Texas under Governor Greg Abbott (R) recognized the criminal groups as such during the height of the Biden-Harris border crisis.

The Trump administration also announced on Friday that the first military flights to be used for deportations have taken place, taking off from El Paso, with the final destination being Guatemala.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!