Border Patrol union immediately sets the record straight after Biden falsely claims presidential endorsement

The National Border Patrol Council, which represents approximately 18,000 agents and support personnel, took to social media in the middle of Thursday evening's CNN Presidential Debate to set the record straight after President Joe Biden claimed the group endorsed his presidential run .



During the debate, Biden was asked why voters should trust him to solve the border crisis.

'None of this mess was here during the last administration.'

"We worked very hard to get a bipartisan agreement that not only changed all of that, it made sure that we were never in a situation where you had no circumstance where they could come across the border with the number of border police there are now. We significantly increased the number of asylum officers," Biden responded.

"By the way, the Border Patrol endorsed me. Endorsed my position," he claimed.

While the debate was still underway, NBPC posted on X in response to Biden's statement, "To be clear, we never have and never will endorse Biden."

Biden's comment during the debate that Border Patrol endorsed him may have been referring to the union's lukewarm support of the Senate bill introduced in February. The union referred to the legislation as "not perfect" but "far better" than nothing.

In an earlier post, the union wrote, "Biden claimed this morning that Congressional Republicans have blocked his hiring of thousands of Border Patrol Agents. In reality, Republicans have actually funded more agents in recent appropriations bills in spite of Biden—not because of him."

The Border Patrol union wished Trump " luck " in the debate and noted that it hoped he would have "enough time to point out all of the ways Biden's border policies have failed."

The union has been an outspoken critic of Biden's open border policies that have resulted in over 2.8 million illegal aliens entering the country.

In a June statement , the group noted that the number of illegal immigrants allowed into the United States under Biden is "more than the population of Chicago, our third-largest city." The union slammed the president for previously claiming that he could not use his executive power to "fix the abuse of the asylum system."

"Now, less than six months before the election, he claims he suddenly has the authority to act," the statement read. "Under his new rules, there is no cap on the number of people who can be let into the country through a port of entry on the southwest border."

"At a minimum," the union stressed, "his order will allow almost 1.5 million people — the population of San Antonio — into the country every year. We don't call that a solution!"

The Biden administration has claimed that apprehensions at the southern border have dropped 40% since the president signed the executive order. However, NBPC Vice President Art Del Cueto told Fox Business that the White House is not counting gotaways.

"They can cut the number of individuals that are being apprehended, or that they're saying are encounters, but they can't factor in the gotaways," Del Cueto explained. "You can play with the numbers and that's part of the problem."

Additionally, the number of illegal aliens being granted entry into the U.S. through the Biden administration's CBP One application are not being counted as border encounters.

"That's a different count," Del Cueto told Fox Business. "What we need to remember is, none of this mess was here during the last administration. It became a mess day one of this administration."