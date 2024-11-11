College Republican group says conservative students have faced 'intimidation and hate speech' since election

Boston College Republicans called for students and faculty at the school to oppose "intimidation and hate speech" aimed at conservative students since the election.

'You can't love your country only when you win. You can't love your neighbor only when you agree.'

Social media has been choked with images and videos of liberals expressing their anger and shock at President-elect Donald Trump's stunning victory in the Electoral College and likely the popular vote as well. Unfortunately, some of that frustration has expressed itself in "hate speech" against conservative students.

"The last few days have seen escalating attacks on conservative students at Boston College in the wake of President Donald Trump's reelection," the statement from Boston College Republicans read.

"Conservative students have been targeted on social media and on campus, being told that they condone rape, sexism, racism, and every other 'ism' in the English dictionary. We will no longer sit idly by while unhinged people openly defame the character of students who voted for President Trump," it continued.

The letter went on to call for unity and quoted President Joe Biden's speech after the election: "You can't love your country only when you win. You can't love your neighbor only when you agree."

The statement was endorsed by the Massachusetts College Republicans.

"We as the leaders of the BC Republicans call upon everyone in the BC community to avoid shutting each other out and dehumanizing those who disagree. Instead, we encourage respectful political discussion," the group continued.

"The country has spoken, and it is time for our community to come together around our shared values as Americans," the letter concluded.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!