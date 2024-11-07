Biden sounds upbeat in first speech since devastating election loss for Kamala Harris: 'Giving up is unforgivable'

President Joe Biden appeared almost happy in the first speech he's given since the devastating loss for Vice President Kamala Harris in the election.

Biden spoke for about 10 minutes from the White House on Thursday and tried to encourage supporters to keep fighting despite their discouraging failure to defeat President-elect Donald Trump.

'The America of your dreams is calling for you to get back up. That's the story of America for over 240 years, and counting.'

"In a democracy, the will of the people always prevails," said Biden.

Biden claimed to have given the U.S. the "strongest economy in the world" and reassured followers that his policies would continue to help Americans for the next decade. Some viewers noted that Biden looked almost happy at times during the speech.

He said he spoke to Trump and congratulated him on the election. He also promised to ensure a "peaceful and orderly" transition.

He also encouraged Americans to avoid divisiveness and defended the integrity of the election.

"I've said many times, you can't love your country only when you win. You can't love your neighbor only when you agree. Something I hope we can do, no matter who you voted for, is see others not as adversaries, but as fellow Americans. Bring down the temperature," said Biden.

"Setbacks are unavoidable. But giving up is unforgivable," he said before repeating the line for emphasis.

"We all get knocked down. But the measure of our character, as my dad would say, is how quickly we get back up. Remember, a defeat does not mean we are defeated," he continued. "We lost this battle. The America of your dreams is calling for you to get back up. That's the story of America for over 240 years and counting."

Trump appears to have garnered 312 electoral votes, and Harris has only 226, now that some outlets have called the races in Arizona and Nevada.

"The American experiment endures," Biden said.

