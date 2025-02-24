Boston leaders mock Tom Homan after he promises to bring 'hell' with him to sanctuary city

The leaders of Boston are reacting to President Donald Trump's border czar Tom Homan threatening to "bring hell" with him when he visits the sanctuary city.

Homan made the promise during his speech on the last day of the Conservative Political Action Conference, to wide applause from the audience. It was in response to Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox recently confirming that his department will not be enforcing immigration detainers requested by federal law enforcement.

'Laughable that someone who spent their career policing a town smaller than a Fenway Park crowd ...'

"So from our perspective, what we tell anyone who comes to visit our city or lives in our city is that we don’t care about your immigration status. What we do care about is: Are you a victim of crime in our city, or are you a victimizer? We still hold you accountable for that, no matter what your immigration status is," Cox explained.

Boston and Massachusetts as a whole have provided countless examples of illegal aliens who are arrested for serious crimes, only to be let out of local jails due to sanctuary policies.

"This is our city. We’re going to continue following [and] enforcing the laws to keep all Bostonians safe. And it goes without saying that our police commissioner has my complete confidence [and] support," Boston Mayor Michelle Wu wrote on Bluesky.

Sharon Durkan, a city councilor, mocked Homan for once being part of a small-town police force.

"Laughable that someone who spent their career policing a town smaller than a Fenway Park crowd thinks they can lecture Boston on public safety. Commissioner Michael Cox serves with distinction and earns trust with integrity. Tom Homan should know, we don’t scare easy," Durkan said on X.



Homan spent decades in law enforcement with experience that went beyond being a beat cop, including serving as acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The comments on Durkan's post are overwhelmingly negative toward her.

When confronted with the facts of Homan's career, Durkan doubled down and said, "Yes, I understand that Tom Homan spent his career as a federal agent within Border Patrol [and] ICE, but that’s a world away from the realities of policing a major city. His background is in immigration enforcement, not community policing — where trust and accountability are key."

Like Durkan's first post, the majority of comments on her follow-up are negative and derisive toward her.

Homan has said it is better for local governments to allow ICE agents to go to jails and prisons so that agents can easily take away violent criminals instead of having to go into neighborhoods, putting officers' safety at risk and picking up other illegal aliens who are encountered during missions.

