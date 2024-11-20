Elderly woman mauled to death by own pit bull, husband and cops injured in attack: 'The heart and soul of our family is gone'

An elderly Massachusetts woman was mauled to death by her own dog, according to investigators. The Boston woman's husband and two police officers also were injured in the dog attack.

Jeriline Brady-McGinnis — a 73-year-old from Roxbury — was attacked by her own pit bull in her home around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

'She’s very close to her animals, almost like children ...'

Investigators said the dog also attacked the victim's husband as he tried to save her, plus two Boston police officers responding to the pit bull attack. All four were rushed to a local hospital. However, Brady-McGinnis allegedly died in surgery.

WFXT-TV reported that a pit bull named Deuce mauled Brady-McGinnis to death. The officers and the husband suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Once the officers were attacked, another cop shot at the pit bull, according to WFXT. The outlet obtained surveillance video allegedly showing three shots being fired when police arrived on the scene.

The dog was transported to Angell Animal Medical Center for treatment. But due to "his worsening condition and poor prognosis," officials decided to euthanize the dog, according to Boston Animal Control.

Brady-McGinnis allegedly owned four dogs. The three other dogs reportedly were removed from the home. Neighbors told WBZ-TV they were scared of the dogs. WBZ-TV spoke to Jean McGuire — the landlord and close friend of Brady-McGinnis.

"She’s very close to her animals, almost like children, I think,” McGuire said. "She took good care of them. She walked them every day."

McGuire — a 93-year-old civil rights pioneer and the first black woman elected to the Boston School Committee — said Brady-McGinnis was like a "sister" to her.

“She’s a wonderful person. A very generous, a very loving person. Loved animals,” McGuire said of McGinnis. “I’ve lost my sister. She’s a sister.”

The family of Brady-McGinnis remembered the elderly victim as having a "heart of gold."

Brady-McGinnis' three children — Chris, Ronald, and Donald — told WBZ, "Our mother was a loving and caring mother. She put her children first. … The heart and soul of our family is gone."

The family said Brady-McGinnis cooked dinner for her dogs every night.

The Boston Police Department's Homicide Unit reportedly is investigating the dog attack.

