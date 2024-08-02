Megan Varner/Getty Images
Top Georgia official lands knockout blow after Stacey Abrams gets mad when CNN anchor calls her out for election denialism
August 02, 2024
Abrams had a difficult time accepting that she lost the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) is once again setting the record straight.
On Wednesday, CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins confronted Democrat Stacey Abrams over her rhetoric about the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial race. Despite losing the race to now-Gov. Brian Kemp (R), Abrams told supporters that she actually "won" the race, she refused to concede her loss, and she even claimed the race was "stolen."
'The latest comments from Stacey Abrams show that she still can’t accept that she lost in 2018.'
Collins asked Abrams whether she "regrets" her past claims. The innocent question clearly frustrated Abrams.
The twice-failed gubernatorial candidate responded by chiding Collins to "go back to elementary school," claiming she didn't contest the 2018 election outcome itself, but the "process that was used," and alleged the "courts agreed with us."
When Collins pushed back — citing Abrams' own words — Abrams immediately interjected and stopped Collins from talking.
"Well, I do remember the time you told the New York Times, 'I won.' You did describe it as a stolen election. The courts did side with the secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger—" Collins said before she was cut off.
"Kaitlan, that's actually incorrect," Abrams interjected. "And normally, I wouldn't cut you off. But you're repeating disinformation."
Abrams claimed a 2022 court decision that ruled against her claims actually ruled in her favor. She accused Collins of only reading "headlines" to the detriment of the "fine print."
Raffensperger responds
Is Abrams telling the truth? Is Collins guilty of spewing "disinformation"? Not according to Raffensperger.
"In my time in office, I have spent a lot of time holding failed candidates like Stacey Abrams accountable to Georgia's voters," he said in a statement. "The latest comments from Stacey Abrams show that she still can’t accept that she lost in 2018. And the fact that she still can’t accept that means she has no business going on TV talking about defending democracy."
The truth of the matter, Raffensperger added, is that Abrams "lost fair and square under the established rules of the game."
"She even spent over $50 million of her donors’ money to try to show that the rules were unfair to her, but she completely lost on all her claims," he explained.
"She lost not because of any technicality like she now tries to claim, but because, after getting millions of documents and conducting hundreds of depositions, the evidence didn’t support her claims," he wrote. "She had every chance in the world to prove her claims of 'systematic voter suppression' and she couldn’t do it because her claims were nothing but cheap, political talking points."
Raffensperger accused Abrams of using "flowery language about protecting the right to vote" to obscure the fact "that she is just an election denier."
"She wants everyone to forget that her group continually referred to the 2018 election as a 'stolen election' and referred to Governor Kemp as Governor* Kemp for many months after he was legitimately elected and sworn in," Raffensperger went on to say. "But Abrams and Fair Fight did both of those things, and they should be ashamed.
"The only thing she should be going on TV to say is that she lost the 2018 election fair and square and that she apologizes for her post-election refusal to accept that fact," he said.
