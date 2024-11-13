Donald Trump unveils 3 more key picks for future admin

President-elect Donald Trump confirmed that he has nominated Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida to serve as attorney general, Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida to serve as secretary of state, and former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii to serve as director of national intelligence.

Reports of Rubio's and Gabbard's appointments have circulated over the last few days, with Trump confirming their nominations on Wednesday. Although Gaetz has long been an ally of Trump, his name has not appeared on any short lists for the administration.

"Few issues in America are more important than ending the partisan Weaponization of our Justice System," Trump said in a statement. "Matt will end Weaponized Government, protect our Borders, dismantle Criminal Organizations and restore Americans' badly-shattered Faith and Confidence in the Justice Department."

"Matt will root out the systemic corruption at DOJ, and return the Department to its true mission of fighting Crime, and upholding our Democracy and Constitution," Trump continued. "We must have Honesty, Integrity, and Transparency at DOJ. Under Matt's leadership, all Americans will be proud of the Department of Justice once again."

In response, Gaetz tweeted, "It will be an honor to serve as President Trump’s Attorney General!"



Trump also confirmed rumors of Rubio's nomination.

"Marco is a Highly Respected Leader, and a very powerful Voice for Freedom," Trump said in a statement. "He will be a strong Advocate for our Nation, a true friend to our Allies, and a fearless Warrior who will never back down to our adversaries."

"Fighting partisan gridlock and elite complacency is never easy, but Senator Rubio is honored to serve his country and the people of Florida," Trump continued. "Every day, he wakes up determined to make it easier for you and your family to pursue the American Dream. He will not stop until American politics is once again centered on commonsense and the common good."

In response to the nomination, Rubio thanked Trump and promised to prioritize American interests.

"As Secretary of State, I will work every day to carry out [Trump's] foreign policy agenda," Rubio said of the nomination. "Under the leadership of President Trump, we will deliver peace through strength and always put the interests of Americans and America above all else."

Given Rubio is currently a sitting senator, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida will have to make an appointment to replace him for the remainder of his term.

Trump also went on to congratulate and praise Gabbard for her past and future service to the country.

"For over two decades, Tulsi has fought for our Country and the Freedoms of all Americans," Trump said in a statement. "As a former Candidate for the Democrat Presidential Nomination, she has broad support in both Parties - She is now a proud Republican!"

"I know Tulsi will bring the fearless spirit that has defined her illustrious career to our Intelligence Community, championing our Constitutional Rights, and securing Peace through Strength," Trump continued. "Tulsi will make us all proud!"

