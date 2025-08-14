'Sit your a** down': Crazy video shows hulking 'linebacker' stifling unruly passenger hurling slurs, later waving skateboard

Breeze Airways Flight MX704 took off from Norfolk, Virginia, and was bound for Los Angeles International Airport at 9:04 a.m. Wednesday, according to FlightAware.

However, an unruly passenger — later identified as 46-year-old David Leroy Carter of Los Angeles — allegedly had an altercation with other passengers and flight attendants.

'He just got up and sat him down in the seat like a little kid.'

The Grand Junction Police Department said in a statement, "Officers learned that an intoxicated male passenger became agitated, yelling racist slurs at airline staff while waving a skateboard."

"Just F-bombs and N-bombs," a passenger told KNBC-TV.

Video shared on TikTok shows a flight attendant attempting to restrain the unruly passenger, but he resisted.

“That’s the last thing you’re going to do to me,” he's heard telling the flight crew member.

The flight attendant then asked other passengers to help her restrain Carter.

Seconds later, a large man easily picks up Carter and plants him in a seat.

“Sit your ass down,” the man orders Carter.

A passenger described the hulking good Samaritan as a "linebacker dude."

Another passenger told KGO-TV, "He just got up and sat him down in the seat like a little kid."

The good Samaritan – only identified as Ray – told the news outlet, "My son was on there, and there were other kids on there, and so I just had to sit him down."

Ray added KNBC, "Instinct just took over. I didn't know it was going to get all like this. It was just instinct."

KNBC reported that Ray — who stands 6'6'' — "played tight end and defensive end on the Jordan High School football team in Watts."

Law enforcement stated, "Airline staff placed the man in restraints twice, but he was able to break free both times."

Air traffic control audio revealed that a pilot said the man removed restraining belts and attempted to use them as weapons.

"Yeah, the unruly passenger is free, out of his restraints," the pilot said. "He's removed his belt, trying to hit people."

Breeze Airways told Blaze News that the plane had to be diverted because "a male passenger became physically and verbally threatening to the crew and other guests."

The plane had to make an emergency landing at the Grand Junction Airport in Colorado around 11:33 a.m.

"The plane was met promptly by local law enforcement officers, who restrained and removed the passenger from the aircraft," Breeze Airways stated.

Officers with the Grand Junction Police Department responded to the Grand Junction Airport. Police boarded the plane, and one officer is heard on video saying, "Hey, drop the skateboard!"

Video shows passengers applauding as police haul Carter off the aircraft in handcuffs.

Officers took Carter into custody at the direction of the FBI and transported him to the Mesa County Detention Facility.

The Grand Junction Police Department noted that the suspect did not physically assault anyone, and no major injuries were reported.

Breeze Airways told NBC News, "One flight attendant and one guest were evaluated for minor injuries."

The plane's passengers didn't land at LAX until six hours after the flight was scheduled to arrive.

Police stated an investigation is ongoing. The FBI said the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Colorado will provide charges, NBC News reported, although it’s unclear what those charges will be.

The FBI on Thursday afternoon didn't immediately respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

According to Federal Aviation Administration data, there have been 1,007 reports of unruly passengers so far this year.

